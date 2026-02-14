- Home
Will Kannada Star Darshan Thoogudeepa be released from jail? A miracle before his birthday?
Fans of actor Darshan have organised homas, havanas, and pujas before his birthday to beg for his quick release from jail. Whether fans' prayers will be answered depends on attorneys' July or August bail suggestions.
15
Image Credit : darshan thoogudeepa instagram
Will Actor Darshan Be Released From Jail Soon? Fans Await Good News.
Actor Darshan's time in jail has been tough. With his birthday approaching, speculation about his release is growing, fueled by his lawyer's recent statements.
25
Image Credit : instagram
Fans Organize Grand Pujas and Homas for Darshan's Release and Well-being.
Devoted fans are conducting Navagraha Shanti and Mrityunjaya Homa at Nanjudeshwara temple, praying for Darshan's swift release from jail before his birthday.
35
Image Credit : Instagram
Darshan's Birthday: Fans Plan Massive Annadana and Special Pujas.
Despite him being in jail, fans are set to celebrate Darshan's 49th birthday on Feb 16 with special pujas and a plan to feed 10,000 people (Annadana).
45
Image Credit : our own
Darshan's Classic Film 'Kariya' Re-released for His Birthday Celebration.
As a tribute for his birthday, Darshan's hit movie 'Kariya' is being re-released, giving fans a chance to celebrate their favorite star in theaters.
55
Image Credit : our own
Legal Experts Hint at Possible Bail for Darshan in July or August.
Lawyers suggest that once the witness statements are recorded, Darshan can apply for bail, with a potential release expected in July or August.
