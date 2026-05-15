A Bengaluru Police Inspector serving in the City Special Branch died of a heart attack at the age of 56. The sudden demise of the officer has left the police department in mourning, with colleagues and senior officials paying their respects.

The Bengaluru police department is mourning the loss of a dedicated and respected officer after Inspector Shivappa Nayakar of the City Special Branch (CSB) passed away due to a heart attack on Thursday. The 56-year-old officer, who belonged to the 2010 batch, had earned the respect of senior officials and colleagues during his years of service. His sudden demise has sent shockwaves through the police force and left many in grief.

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Sudden Chest Pain Leads To Hospitalisation

According to reports, Shivappa Nayakar complained of severe chest pain on Wednesday night. He was immediately rushed to the renowned Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Bengaluru for treatment. Despite the efforts of doctors, he succumbed to a heart attack on Thursday.

Respected Officer From Belagavi District

Shivappa Nayakar hailed from Somahatti village in Bailhongal taluk of Belagavi district. He joined the police department in 2010 and was serving as an Inspector in the Bengaluru City Special Branch at the time of his death. Colleagues described him as a soft-spoken and disciplined officer who was admired for his supportive nature and guidance to junior staff members.

Police Officials Pay Last Respects

Soon after the news of his death spread, senior police officials and colleagues rushed to Jayadeva Hospital to pay their last respects. His mortal remains are likely to be taken to his native village, Somahatti, for the final rites. Senior officers expressed deep condolences and prayed for strength for the bereaved family.

Concerns Over Stress Among Police Personnel

The tragic incident has once again drawn attention to the growing concerns over work-related stress and health issues faced by police personnel in Bengaluru and other parts of the state.