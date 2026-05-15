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Karnataka Rain Tragedy: Four Family Members Dead After House Roof Collapse In Vijayapura
Four members of a family, including two children, died after the roof of an old house collapsed during heavy rain and strong winds in Karnataka’s Vijayapura district. The tragic incident occurred in Moratagi village of Alamela taluk.
Four Family Members Buried Alive In Vijayapura House Collapse
Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds in the district led to a major tragedy after four members of a family were buried alive when the roof of their house collapsed in Moratagi village of Alamela taluk in Vijayapura district.
The incident occurred amid severe weather conditions that have affected several parts of the region.
Couple And Two Children Die In Tragic Incident
The deceased have been identified as Gurunath Badigera (35), his wife Jyoti Badigera (28), and their children Kalamma Badigera (13) and Keerthi Badigera (9).
The family lost their lives after the roof of their house collapsed amid heavy rain and strong winds in Moratagi village of Alamela taluk in Vijayapura district.
Family Had Shifted To Rented House During Renovation
The Badigera family had been living in an old rented house in Moratagi village after temporarily shifting there while renovation work was underway at their own home.
However, tragedy struck after heavy rain and strong winds lashed the district on Thursday night.
Amid the severe weather conditions, the roof of the old house suddenly collapsed, leading to the devastating incident.
Family Dies After Being Trapped Under Collapsed Roof
The family members, who were fast asleep at the time of the incident, did not get a chance to escape.
The couple and their two children were trapped under the debris after the roof of the house collapsed and died on the spot.
The tragic death of four members of the same family has plunged the entire village into deep mourning.
Rescue Teams Conduct Operation To Retrieve Bodies
Soon after information about the incident emerged, officials and personnel from Sindagi Police Station rushed to the spot and conducted an inspection.
Fire brigade personnel also reached the location and launched an operation to retrieve the bodies of the four family members trapped under the debris following the house collapse.
Village In Shock After Family’s Tragic Death
The untimely death of a family that had dreamed of moving into their renovated home has left residents of the village devastated and emotional. Family members and locals remain in deep shock over the tragedy.
The incident has also raised concerns about the safety of old houses, especially during heavy rain and strong winds.
A case has been registered under the jurisdiction of Sindagi Police Station.
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