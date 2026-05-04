The Supreme Court has directed the Sessions Court to submit a report within one week while hearing actor Darshan’s bail application in the Renukaswamy murder case, citing delays in trial and lack of basic facilities.

The legal battle involving actor Darshan in the Chitradurga Renukaswamy murder case continues to intensify, with the trial showing little progress despite several months having passed. The Supreme Court had earlier, on August 14, 2025, cancelled the bail granted to Darshan and other accused by the Karnataka High Court. With the case still far from conclusion and no relief granted so far, Darshan has now approached the Supreme Court again by filing a fresh writ petition, citing prolonged delays in the trial process.

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Trial Progress Remains Slow Even After Eight Months

Even after eight months, the examination of witnesses remains incomplete. Out of a total of 273 witnesses listed by the prosecution, only 15 have been examined so far. Darshan’s legal team has argued that, at this pace, the trial could take several years to conclude and that he should therefore be granted bail. The petition is currently being heard by a bench headed by Justice Pardiwala.

Supreme Court Seeks Report From Sessions Court

During the hearing, Darshan’s counsel raised concerns regarding the lack of basic facilities being provided to him in custody. It was submitted that he has been kept in a quarantine cell and is not receiving standard amenities available to other undertrial prisoners.

Taking note of these concerns, the Supreme Court has sought a detailed report from the Sessions Court. The court has asked for clarification on several points, including the number of witnesses examined so far, the total number of witnesses listed, the expected timeline for completion of the trial, and whether Darshan is being provided with adequate facilities in jail. The Sessions Court has been directed to submit its report within one week. The next hearing will be scheduled after the report is received.

Key Grounds Cited By Darshan For Bail

Darshan has outlined several reasons in his petition seeking bail:

The trial is progressing at a very slow pace

In several months, only a small number of witnesses have been examined

He is being kept in a quarantine cell, which he claims is against jail rules

He is not receiving basic facilities available to other undertrial prisoners

He is not permitted to access facilities provided by his family

Restrictions during meetings prevent private communication with family members

He is not being allowed home-cooked food, which is permitted under jail rules

Other undertrial prisoners are receiving facilities that are being denied to him

He maintains that he is innocent and that there is no evidence proving his guilt

He fears for his safety in jail and alleges threats from fellow inmates

He claims he is being targeted because he is a public figure and an actor

He has reportedly lost multiple film projects due to his continued detention

Extended isolation is causing mental distress

Medical advice, including physiotherapy, has not been adequately followed

Doctors have advised him against sitting on the floor due to health concerns

The prolonged trial is affecting his professional career in the film industry

Case Continues Amid Legal And Personal Concerns

With the Supreme Court now seeking a detailed report, the case remains under close scrutiny. The outcome of the report and the subsequent hearing will be crucial in determining whether Darshan receives any relief in the coming days, as both legal and personal concerns continue to be raised in court.