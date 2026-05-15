The Karnataka High Court ruled that children cannot separate property rights from their duty to care for elderly parents. The court upheld orders under the Senior Citizens Act, directing a daughter to restore property to her mother after failing to provide care and support in old age.

The Karnataka High Court has delivered a significant ruling, reinforcing that children cannot avoid their legal, moral, and social responsibility to care for their elderly parents. The court upheld the order of the Senior Citizens’ Maintenance Tribunal and the Sub-Divisional Officer, which directed a daughter to return property to her mother after she failed to provide care. The bench observed that the spirit of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, is to protect helpless parents and cannot be defeated on technical grounds.

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Challenge To Gift Deed Cancellation

The order was passed by a bench led by Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum. A woman identified as Pavithra had challenged the Sub-Divisional Officer’s decision, which had upheld the cancellation of a gift deed executed in her favour.

The court noted that even if a gift deed does not explicitly mention a condition of care, such responsibility is implicit under the law.

Mother Left Without Support

The court observed that Pavithra owned her own house, while her elderly mother was forced to live in rented accommodation. The bench remarked that this reflected a lack of responsibility towards her mother, who was left without financial or emotional support despite having transferred her property.

Background Of The Dispute

G Hema, a 62-year-old retired school teacher, had transferred her self-acquired property to her daughter R Pavithra and son R Venugopal through a gift deed. She did so with the expectation that her children would support her in old age and allow her to rely on rental income from the property.

However, after the transfer, the children allegedly collected rent from the property but failed to support their mother. She also reportedly faced mental distress, prompting her to approach the Senior Citizens’ Maintenance Tribunal under the relevant Act.

Tribunal And Sub-Divisional Officer Orders

The tribunal ruled in favour of the mother, cancelling the gift deed and ordering restoration of the property in her name. The Sub-Divisional Officer later upheld this decision on appeal.

High Court Upholds Tribunal Verdict

During the hearing, the High Court observed that the mother had transferred her property with a legitimate expectation of care, protection, and financial security in her old age. Instead, she was deprived of both her home and income and was forced to live in rented accommodation.

The court refused to interfere with the order, stating that cancelling the gift deed and restoring the property to the mother was justified under law and aligned with the objective of protecting senior citizens.