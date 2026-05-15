A woman in Bengaluru posted a viral video detailing how her landlord increased her rent by ₹4,000, initially lying about the reason. The landlord later admitted the hike was due to rising market rates, sparking a wider online discussion about the city's challenging rental situation.

Over the past several years, Bengaluru has seen a significant increase in rental costs. Online discussions have frequently been triggered by the city's skyrocketing rates and numerous tenant-landlord conflicts, with many locals posting tales of unexpected rent increases and challenging living situations. The rental dilemma in Bengaluru has once again come up for debate after a lady posted a video claiming that her landlord had raised her rent by ₹4,000 a month.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The woman in the video, which was posted on Instagram by user Dishaka, stated that her landlord first informed her that she would have to leave the property because his brother required it for his move into town. She eventually understood, though, that the cause could have been connected to the area's escalating rental prices.

“My landlord just lied to me. He randomly decided to increase my rent by 4K a month, saying that his brother is moving into town and he has to make his brother move into my apartment,” she said in the clip.

She further explained that the landlord owned the entire building, making the explanation seem suspicious to her. “He owns the entire building that I stay in, and yet he wanted just me to move out,” she added. Dishaka said that after further discussion, the landlord admitted that one-bedroom apartments in the area were now renting for ₹26,000 to ₹28,000 a month.

“I just wanted to know if it's just me or is this really common in Bangalore. I knew landlords are super annoying and extremely money-minded, but yeah, now I'm paying 4K a month and it's crazy,” she added.

Watch Viral Video

Dishaka posted the video with the caption, “why is the Bangalore rental situation this bad? do you guys have similar stories?”

How Did Social Media React?

One user commented, "Same happened with me a few months back! Even I'm paying 2k extra now," while another said, "Very true and Bangalore for rental is not at all affordable." On the other hand, some users shared positive experiences with their landlords, writing, “My landlord is god sent. Of all the landlords I found him a very cool person. These days it's not only about a good house it's about having a good landlord too.”

Others said landlords often use different reasons to ask tenants to vacate. “It’s very common, my landlord said they want to sell it and out of nowhere started bringing random people to show the flat,” another user wrote.