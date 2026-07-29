Bengaluru-based founder Aaditya Aanand sparked a discussion on smartphone addiction after sharing how people across daily routines were constantly scrolling reels. His observations about an auto driver, commuters, an elderly man and a badminton player highlighted growing concerns over excessive social media usage.

A Bengaluru-based founder has sparked an online conversation about growing smartphone dependence after sharing a series of everyday observations that showed how social media reels have become a constant part of people's routines. Aaditya Aanand, founder and CEO of Multibagg AI, shared his experience of noticing people from different walks of life, including an auto driver, a motorist, an elderly man and a badminton player, spending their time scrolling reels instead of engaging with their surroundings.

In a post highlighting the impact of short-form video content, Aaditya said reels have "quietly taken over the world", pointing out how smartphones are increasingly influencing daily habits, attention spans and social interactions.

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Auto Driver, Commuters And Players Caught Scrolling Reels

Aaditya shared that he usually travels by bike to play badminton every morning at 6:40 am. However, on one particular day, he booked an auto to reach the badminton court in Indiranagar.

The auto arrived within minutes, but Aaditya was still getting ready. Surprisingly, the driver did not call him or show any frustration while waiting. Instead, the driver was busy scrolling through reels.

After sharing the OTP, Aaditya started his ride. At a traffic signal near his house, the light was green, but only four seconds were left. The driver accelerated to cross the signal, but the timer ran out before they could pass, leaving them waiting for another 90 seconds.

During the wait, Aaditya noticed a woman in her early 30s sitting in a Tata Nexon beside the auto. She switched off her engine, picked up her phone and started scrolling through reels.

Reels Follow People Everywhere

Aaditya said he reached the badminton court on time, but his friend had not arrived yet. When he approached the reception desk to ask about the court number, he noticed an elderly man sitting there.

The man, who Aaditya said was around his father's age, did not respond initially because he was holding his phone close to his eye level and watching reels.

Aaditya was assigned court number three at 6:55 am. He noted that the court was likely booked by five people between 6 am and 7 am, with four players engaged in a doubles match.

The fifth person, who was waiting for his turn, was not watching the game or interacting with others. Instead, he was also busy scrolling through reels.

Founder Says Reels Have Quietly Taken Over

Sharing his observations, Aaditya Aanand highlighted how short-form content platforms have become deeply integrated into people's everyday lives.

His post reflected concerns around excessive smartphone usage, digital distractions and the impact of social media addiction on real-world interactions.

The discussion gained attention online, with many users sharing their own struggles with reducing screen time and controlling social media habits.

How Did Social Media React?

One user commented: "I think mobiles have taken control, we should start "fasting" by being without them couple of times in a day, when we walk / exercise/ lunches / dinners etc.."

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Second user commented: "The brain rot of Instagram is a real curse. So many of my hours have been wasted. I'm working actively to cut down my Instagram and over all Social Media addiction."

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Third user commented: "One of the rules i follow without fail is to putoff the wifi and keep the phone atleast 1 mtr away from my bed before i head to sleep. Result - dark circles started healing, eye sight improved, long sleep hours and feel fresh in the morning."

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The post has triggered a wider conversation about maintaining a healthier relationship with smartphones and social media, with many users agreeing that conscious efforts are needed to reduce unnecessary screen time.