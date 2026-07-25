A Bengaluru woman shared a video of the view from her apartment, for which she pays Rs 60,000 in monthly rent. She asked social media users if the serene view justified the high cost, sparking a viral debate about the city's expensive rental market.

Paying expensive rent in Bengaluru is a popular topic of discussion. From small flats to luxurious residences, many inhabitants ask if the amount they pay is reasonable for what they get. Now, a Bengaluru woman has joined the discourse by showing visitors the view from her leased property. Instead than concentrating on the flat itself, she asked social media followers a simple question: is the scenery outside worth the monthly rent?

Instagram user Karishma posted a video of the scenery from her room. She stated that she had already mentioned in an earlier video that she paid Rs 60,000 in rent per month and now wanted others to decide whether the location was worth the money.

“Hi guys, in my last video, I told you that the rent for my house is Rs 60,000. Today, I am going to show you the view from my Rs 60,000-a-month home and what it looks like from my room. Please let me know in the comments whether you think this view is worth Rs 60,000 or whether I am paying too much," she said.

From her room, a broad perspective of the surroundings is captured in the video, with vast expanses extending far into the distance. Instead of expressing her personal judgement, Karishma let the audience determine if the serene surroundings justified the expensive rent. "Let me know what you think of the view," she wrote as the caption for the video.

Watch Viral Video

Internet Reacts

People's opinions on Bengaluru's rental market were swiftly divided in response to the video. Regardless of the quality of the view, several people believed that renting a property for Rs 60,000 a month was just too costly.

A person wrote, “Why waste Rs 60,000 on rent every month?" Others, however, felt the surroundings added significant value. A user commented, “I think the view is amazing." Another agreed, saying, “Yes the view is so good."

Some even joked that the location deserved an even higher price. A person wrote, “Absolutely! A view like this is worth paying Rs 1 lakh for."