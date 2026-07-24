A BMTC driver in Bengaluru has been quietly feeding homeless and elderly people along his route every day for the past 14 years. Inspired by his father, Krishnamurthy carries 10 food packets daily, earning widespread praise after his story went viral on social media.

Bengaluru's roads are packed with thousands of commuters every day, each hurrying to their destinations. Amid the chaos of traffic and the routine of daily travel, acts of quiet compassion often go unnoticed. However, one BMTC driver has captured the hearts of social media users after his selfless routine came to light. For the past 14 years, he has not only transported passengers across the city but has also ensured that homeless and destitute people along his route do not go hungry.

The touching story was shared by journalist Rajani Rao on Facebook and has since gone viral, with many praising the driver's humility and unwavering commitment to helping those in need.

A Gesture That Caught Everyone's Attention

Recalling her experience, Rajani Rao wrote: "Hey Amma, come here!" the BMTC driver suddenly called out. “I was sitting on the bus and immediately looked to see what was happening. Usually, drivers shout like that when someone gets in the way of the bus. But this time, he was calling a woman who was collecting waste by the roadside. She walked over and held out her hand. The driver immediately gave her a food packet he had with him.”

From my seat, I kept watching him. It was around 7 am, so the traffic was not too heavy yet. As he drove, his eyes constantly scanned the roads for beggars, helpless elderly people on the footpaths and exhausted civic workers. Whenever he spotted someone in need, he slowed the bus for a moment, called out, 'Anna, come here,' or 'Ajji, take this,' and handed them a packet.

"By the time we reached Majestic from Uttarahalli, I had seen him distribute food packets to at least four different people. The packets appeared to contain a rice dish, perhaps pulao."

A Small Part of What I Earn Should Go to Others: Driver

Curious about what she had witnessed, Rajani spoke to the driver.

She discovered that the driver, Krishnamurthy, carries at least 10 freshly prepared food packets with him every single day. Without fail, he distributes them to people who appear hungry or in need along his route.

When she asked him why he had been doing this, his response was simple yet deeply moving.

"A small part of what I earn should go to others, shouldn't it, Madam? If I receive any good karma from this, it will protect my son."

His heartfelt words left a lasting impression on Rajani.

She concluded her post by saying:

"There are so many good people around us. Real kindness doesn't need publicity, which is why we often don't see it. That's all."

She also added that although she had taken Krishnamurthy's photograph, she chose not to share it because he had requested that it not be made public. Instead, she shared a photograph showing the food packets placed on the bus's engine cover.

Inspired by His Father

Krishnamurthy (Driver, Token No. 17441, Depot 33) revealed that he was inspired by his father to help those less fortunate.

For the past 14 years, he has followed this routine without a break. Every morning, he carries food packets and distributes them to elderly people, homeless women and others living on the footpaths along his route.

His compassion extends beyond his daily commute. Colleagues at Depot 33 say he is always the first to volunteer during depot functions, meetings and community activities, offering his help with complete dedication.

Quiet Kindness That Speaks Volumes

At a time when many acts of charity are shared widely on social media, Krishnamurthy's story stands out because of its simplicity and sincerity. Without seeking recognition or praise, he has quietly ensured that countless people receive a meal each day.

His daily act of generosity is a reminder that genuine kindness does not need an audience. Sometimes, the greatest difference is made through the smallest gestures, shared quietly, consistently and with compassion.