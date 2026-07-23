A tragic incident in Karnataka’s Dharwad left a family devastated after a 47-year-old man died by suicide following severe stomach pain. Hours later, his 68-year-old mother collapsed and died during preparations for his funeral. The mother-son deaths shocked the local community.

A tragic incident in Dharwad’s Tejaswinagar has left a family and the local community in deep sorrow after a mother and her son died on the same day in the same house. The heartbreaking sequence of events unfolded after the son, who was reportedly suffering from severe stomach pain, died by suicide. Hours later, his grieving mother collapsed while preparing for his final rites and passed away.

The incident has shocked residents of the area, who described it as a painful reminder of the deep emotional bond between a mother and her child.

Son Ends Life Due To Severe Pain

Mehaboob Saab Nadaf, a 47-year-old resident of Tejaswinagar, had reportedly been suffering from severe stomach pain for the past few days. Despite undergoing treatment, the pain continued, leaving him distressed.

Unable to bear the suffering, Mehaboob Saab allegedly ended his life on Wednesday morning by jumping in front of a train near Rajeev Gandhinagar.

The railway police completed the post-mortem examination and handed over his body to the family in the evening.

Mother Collapses During Son’s Funeral Procession

Preparations for Mehaboob Saab’s funeral were underway at his residence, with the final procession scheduled to begin at 7 pm.

As the family was preparing to take his body out of the house, his 68-year-old mother, Mugutabi Nadaf, who had been grieving silently, suddenly collapsed.

Unable to bear the shock of losing her son, Mugutabi passed away in front of her family members and relatives.

Family Performs Last Rites Of Both Mother And Son

The family and relatives, who were already preparing for Mehaboob Saab’s funeral, were left devastated after receiving the news of Mugutabi’s death.

The relatives and neighbours first completed Mehaboob Saab’s funeral rites. Later that night, they also performed Mugutabi’s last rites.

The tragic incident, reported under the jurisdiction of the suburban police station, has left residents mourning the loss of both mother and son. The sequence of events has highlighted the emotional bond between them, with the family losing two members within hours of each other.