A Mahindra Thar owner in Bengaluru went viral after towing a broken-down BMTC electric bus to help clear traffic congestion. The bus from Kalyan Nagar depot had suffered a minor technical issue. The unusual rescue act drew praise from commuters and social media users.

A unique incident in Bengaluru has captured widespread attention after a man used his Mahindra Thar to tow a stranded BMTC electric bus and help clear traffic congestion. The unusual sight of an SUV pulling a city bus on a busy road surprised commuters and quickly went viral on social media.

The incident highlighted a spontaneous act of civic responsibility, as the Thar owner stepped in to assist after the BMTC bus developed a technical issue and came to a halt.

Many Bengaluru residents praised the quick response, calling it a memorable "Bengaluru moment".

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Mahindra Thar Helps Move Stranded BMTC Bus

The incident occurred after a BMTC electric bus from the Kalyan Nagar depot developed a technical snag and stopped in the middle of the road, leading to traffic disruption.

As vehicles began piling up due to the stalled bus, a man driving a Mahindra Thar came forward and helped tow the stranded vehicle to clear the road. The act helped restore traffic movement and drew the attention of commuters and motorists nearby.

Pictures and videos of the SUV pulling the BMTC bus were later shared on social media, with many users appreciating the driver's initiative.

BMTC Clarifies Technical Issue With Electric Bus

Following the viral posts, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) clarified that the electric bus had suffered only a minor technical issue.

"To avoid traffic congestion and restore smooth traffic movement, the bus was towed to the nearest depot," BMTC said.

The transport corporation added that the fault was rectified soon after the bus reached the depot. After necessary repairs and inspection, the vehicle was declared roadworthy and returned to service later the same day.

Social Media Reacts To Bengaluru’s Viral Thar Moment

The unusual incident received several reactions online, with users praising the Mahindra Thar owner for helping resolve the traffic situation.

One user commented: "this is the kind of behaviours we want from thar owners."

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Second user commented: "For the first time I am seeing a Thar driver on road with common sense and civic sense, god bless him."'

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The incident has sparked conversations about helping others during unexpected situations and the importance of civic responsibility on Bengaluru’s busy roads.