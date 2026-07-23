A Bengaluru college student recovered a lost wallet after a BMTC conductor safely kept it and returned it at the route's main depot. The student's social media post praising the conductor's honesty went viral, with many users sharing similar experiences with BMTC staff.

A Bengaluru college student has shared a heartwarming experience after recovering a lost wallet from a BMTC depot, thanks to the honesty and kindness of a bus conductor. The student had accidentally left the wallet on a BMTC bus but managed to retrieve it the following day after visiting the route's main depot. The story, which was shared on social media, has resonated with many users, with several praising BMTC staff for their integrity and recalling similar experiences.

The student said the wallet was lost on a 234A BMTC bus heading to the Ullala Satellite Town Depot. The loss went unnoticed until the following morning. According to the student, the wallet contained a college bus pass, a metro card, and a small amount of cash.

Conductor Recognised Student and Returned the Wallet

Hoping that someone had found the wallet, the student visited the depot that evening and approached the timekeeper's office to check whether any conductor had handed it in.

To the student's surprise, a BMTC conductor recognised them and even called them by name. The conductor revealed that he had found the wallet and had been keeping it safe. As there was no contact information inside, he said he had planned to check with the main depot the following day to trace the student's contact details or, if that was unsuccessful, deliver the wallet to the student's college.

The student also advised commuters that if they ever lose their belongings on a BMTC bus, they should visit the timekeeper or station master at the route's main depot, as the staff and conductors are often willing to help.

Social Media Praises the Conductor's Honesty

The post quickly gained attention online, with many users appreciating the conductor's honesty and sharing their own experiences with BMTC staff.

One user commented: "That conductor is a very kind soul."

A second user commented: "It was 2019 I had to get into a bus because the bounce scooty stopped midway. And I dropped my oneplus 3t. I got down the bus and then realised I had no photo ne in my pocket I enquired the other bus I came to know that the bus entered a depot. Then the other bus guys took me there and I found my phone was under the seat. Glad. My financials were tight back then."

A third user commented: "I too have been the recipient of kindness from BMTC conductor and driver. They have a tough job. My best wishes.."

A fourth user shared a contrasting experience: "That's very kind of the conductor. I had a completely opposite experience. Got down at the depot in silk board. 2 mins later I realised I dropped by wallet in the bus. Went back, talked to conductor who said he can't help, told me to search the bus. Obviously it wasn't there. Made a complaint through the BMTC portal. They straight up told me nothing can be done."

The post has sparked a wider discussion about the honesty and dedication of public transport staff, with many commuters applauding BMTC employees who go the extra mile to help passengers recover their lost belongings.