Bengaluru’s Namma Metro Red Line faces a setback as BMRCL’s revised DPR cuts commercial development plans by 58%. The reduction has lowered projected non-fare revenue by ₹3,528 crore, raising concerns over future financial sustainability and possible fare hikes.

Bengaluru’s proposed Namma Metro Red Line, which will connect Hebbal and Sarjapur, has faced a major setback after the revised project report revealed a sharp reduction in plans to generate revenue through commercial development. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has significantly scaled down property development opportunities along the corridor, leading to a steep decline in projected non-ticket revenue.

A comparison between the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) prepared in early 2024 and the revised 2026 version shows that the area earmarked for commercial development has been reduced by 58%. As a result, the estimated revenue from non-fare sources has also dropped significantly, raising concerns over the metro project’s long-term financial sustainability.

The revised DPR, which is currently awaiting final approval from the central government, could affect BMRCL’s ability to generate income through commercial properties, advertisements and other non-ticket sources.

Commercial Development Area Reduced By 58%

The initial 2024 DPR had identified around 1,33,110 square metres of land along the Red Line corridor for commercial development. However, the revised 2026 DPR has reduced this area to just 55,070 square metres.

This marks a reduction of nearly 58% in the available space for developing commercial establishments such as shops and office spaces. The number of potential commercial locations has also been reduced from 17 to 11.

Projected Revenue Drops By ₹3,528 Crore

The reduction in commercial development opportunities has directly impacted BMRCL’s projected earnings.

According to the 2024 DPR, BMRCL had estimated that property development along the Red Line could generate around ₹6,053 crore in revenue. However, the revised 2026 plan has brought down this estimate to just ₹2,525 crore.

This means the metro corporation could lose around ₹3,528 crore in potential non-ticket revenue, marking a decline of nearly 58%.

Veterinary College Station Removal Impacts Commercial Potential

One of the biggest changes in the revised DPR is the removal of the proposed Veterinary College Metro Station from the project.

The station was expected to become a key commercial hub along the Red Line, with development potential spread across nearly 15,000 square metres. Scrapping the station has significantly reduced the overall commercial potential of the corridor.

Fewer Prime Commercial Locations Identified

The earlier DPR had identified at least five prime locations with a commercial development potential of 15,000 square metres or more. However, the revised report now includes only two such locations.

Koramangala 2nd Block and Palace Guttahalli stations are the only remaining locations with the potential for large-scale commercial development of around 15,000 square metres each.

Reduced Non-Fare Revenue Raises Fare Concerns

For large metro projects to remain financially sustainable, revenue from sources beyond ticket sales is crucial. Property development, commercial rentals and advertising income play an important role in reducing dependence on passenger fares.

The Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) had earlier recommended that BMRCL maximise its non-farebox revenue to help keep metro fares affordable for commuters.

However, with the reduction in commercial opportunities and projected earnings for the Red Line, concerns have emerged that BMRCL may eventually have to rely more heavily on fare revenue to manage operational expenses. This could increase the possibility of higher ticket prices for commuters travelling on the Hebbal-Sarjapur corridor in the future.