A series of thefts and robberies on the Konkan Railway has raised serious passenger safety concerns. Travellers on the Matsyagandha and Mangaluru Express have demanded CCTV cameras, increased RPF patrols, and swift action after multiple thefts and a reported knife attack.

Travelling on the Konkan Railway, the vital rail corridor connecting Mangaluru with Goa and Maharashtra, has become a growing cause of concern for passengers following a series of reported thefts and robberies in recent weeks. Frequent incidents of valuables being stolen, coupled with an alleged rise in violent crime, have left commuters anxious about their safety. Passengers travelling with their families on popular services such as the Matsyagandha Express (12619/12620) and the Mangaluru Express (12133/12134) say they now undertake their journeys with constant fear, wondering whether they will reach their destinations safely.

Over the past two months, several robbery incidents have been reported on trains operating along the Konkan Railway route. Many women passengers have allegedly lost gold jewellery worth lakhs of rupees, leaving them distressed and raising serious concerns about passenger safety.

Thefts and Violent Incidents Raise Alarm

In one of the major incidents, a woman identified as Lalita Salyan allegedly lost gold jewellery worth nearly ₹30 lakh while travelling on a train. More than 50 days have passed since the incident, but the Railway Police are yet to make a breakthrough in the case, prompting criticism from the public.

In another incident reported on July 15, a travelling ticket examiner (TTE) and a passenger, Manjunath Poojari, allegedly attempted to apprehend a suspected thief. The accused reportedly attacked both of them with a knife before fleeing. The incident has intensified concerns about passenger safety, particularly during long-distance journeys.

The repeated incidents have led many commuters to question whether adequate security measures are in place to protect passengers and their belongings while travelling on the Konkan Railway.

Passengers Demand Stronger Security Measures

Passengers and residents have urged the railway authorities to take immediate steps to improve safety and prevent further incidents. Among their key demands are:

Installation of CCTV cameras: High-definition CCTV cameras should be installed in every train coach to deter crime and assist investigations.

High-definition CCTV cameras should be installed in every train coach to deter crime and assist investigations. Increased RPF patrolling: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) should strengthen security patrols, particularly during night journeys and on vulnerable routes.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) should strengthen security patrols, particularly during night journeys and on vulnerable routes. Swift action against offenders: Passengers have called for the immediate arrest of those involved in thefts and attacks, strict legal action against the accused, and the prompt recovery and return of stolen valuables to their rightful owners.

Call for Immediate Action

Passengers have emphasised that safe rail travel is a basic right and have urged the railway administration to prioritise security across the Konkan Railway network. They have called on the authorities to strengthen surveillance, enhance policing, and implement effective measures to restore public confidence and ensure the safety of all passengers.