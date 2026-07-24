The Karnataka High Court has dismissed actor Darshan Thoogudeepa's petition to restrain the release of the film 'Boss'. Darshan alleged the film made unauthorized use of his name and identity, infringing on his personality rights.

The Karnataka High Court has dismissed Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa's petition seeking to restrain the release of the Kannada film Boss, clearing a major legal hurdle for the makers ahead of its theatrical release.

The petition was heard by Justice M. Nagaprasanna, who refused to grant interim relief to the actor and declined to halt the release of the film. The court's decision allows the producers to proceed with the scheduled release while the legal issues raised by Darshan can be addressed through appropriate legal proceedings.

Darshan had approached the High Court challenging the release of Boss, arguing that the film allegedly made unauthorised use of his name, identity and elements associated with his public persona. He sought judicial intervention to prevent the movie from being released, contending that such use could mislead audiences and infringe upon his personality rights.

Also Read: "Vineesh Was Not Driving": Darshan's Wife Vijayalakshmi Clarifies Son Stepped Out to Check on Injured Bikers

However, the High Court was not persuaded to stop the film's release at this stage. While dismissing the plea for interim relief, the court observed that the petitioner had not made out a sufficient case to warrant an injunction preventing the release of the movie.

The ruling comes as a significant relief for the producers and distributors of Boss, who can now continue with their release plans without any immediate legal restrictions. The judgment also highlights the judiciary's cautious approach in granting last-minute injunctions against film releases, particularly when such orders may have wider commercial implications.

The dispute centres on the alleged use of references linked to Darshan in the film's title, promotional material and content. The actor maintained that these references could create confusion among moviegoers and affect his reputation. The filmmakers, on the other hand, have maintained that the film is an independent creative work and that its release should not be stalled.

The High Court's order does not amount to a final adjudication on all issues raised in the case. Instead, it addresses the actor's request for immediate relief before the film's release. Any remaining legal questions concerning the alleged infringement of personality or publicity rights may still be examined in subsequent proceedings if pursued by the parties.

With the petition dismissed, Boss is now free to release as scheduled, bringing an end—for now—to the legal uncertainty surrounding the film. The case has drawn significant attention within the Kannada film industry, where disputes involving film titles, celebrity identity and personality rights continue to generate legal debate. The court's decision is expected to be closely watched as a reference point in future disputes involving the use of celebrity names and likenesses in creative works.

Also Read: Renukaswamy Case: Darshan Reads 3 Books a Week in Jail, Pavithra Gowda Turns to Writing