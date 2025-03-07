Ranya Rao gold smuggling case: Who is helping her? Is is syndicate? DRI claims 'threat to national security'

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), which busted a gold smuggling racket at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) Monday night, sought the custody of Sandalwood actor Ranya Rao for three days from Thursday, citing a ‘threat to national security'.

Published: Mar 7, 2025, 9:40 AM IST

 

In a sensational crackdown at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Monday night, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted Sandalwood actress Ranya Rao, uncovering a massive gold smuggling operation that has now spiraled into a high-stakes investigation. The agency, citing a "threat to national security," has sought her custody for three days from March 9.

Ranya, daughter of Karnataka Police Housing Corporation DGP Ramachandra Rao, was caught red-handed upon arrival from Dubai with a staggering 14.8 kg of gold. Further searches at her upscale Lavelle Road residence uncovered gold ornaments worth Rs 2.1 crore and Rs 2.7 crore in cash. She was promptly remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

On Thursday, Ranya’s legal team filed for her bail, arguing: "After arresting Ranya, DRI sleuths produced her at a judge's residence Tuesday night and did not seek her custody. The court remanded her to 14-day judicial custody. She is a resident of Bengaluru and will be available for investigation, so she should be granted bail."

Also read: How actress Ranya Rao smuggled Rs 17.3 crore gold: DRI uncovers shocking tricks, political links

However, the DRI strongly opposed her release, stressing the need for deeper interrogation. Investigators are keen to uncover the source of the gold bars, the payment channels involved, the method of concealment during transit, and her ultimate plans for the smuggled gold.

DRI officials pointed out her frequent foreign travels. Citing her passport records, they revealed that Ranya had visited Dubai 27 times and traveled to over 45 countries, raising serious questions about the nature of her overseas connections. "She is neither a working professional nor does she have multiple film assignments that warrant such frequent international trips," investigators noted.

"This apart, there are many unanswered questions: Who is helping Ranya? Is it a smuggling syndicate? This is an issue of threat to national security, and a deep interrogation of the accused is needed. Therefore, we seek her custody for three days from March 9," the public prosecutor asserted.

The court has kept her bail petition in abeyance, with the judge set to announce his verdict on Friday.

Also read: Ranya Rao Gold smuggling case: Probe expands, fresh trouble for DGP father over old controversy

