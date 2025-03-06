How actress Ranya Rao smuggled Rs 17.3 crore gold: DRI uncovers shocking tricks, political links

Actress Ranya Rao was arrested at Bengaluru airport with 14.2kg of smuggled gold. A raid at her home uncovered cash and designer gold, triggering a probe into political links and a Bengaluru jewelry boutique.

Kannada actress Ranya Rao's arrest in a massive Rs 17.3 crore gold smuggling case has sent shockwaves across Karnataka, with investigators uncovering startling details of her operations. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has termed this one of the biggest gold recoveries from an air passenger in recent times.

How Ranya Rao smuggled gold undetected

Ranya Rao, the stepdaughter of Karnataka DGP (Police Housing Corporation) Ramachandra Rao, was intercepted at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) with 14.2 kg of gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore strapped to her body using a hidden waist belt. But this wasn’t an isolated incident—she had reportedly flown to Dubai 30 times in the past year, allegedly bringing back large quantities of smuggled gold each time.

Sources reveal that Ranya was paid Rs 1 lakh per kilogram of smuggled gold, meaning she could have earned up to Rs 12-13 lakh per trip. To avoid detection, she allegedly used customized jackets and waist belts that allowed her to conceal the gold effectively.

How was she caught?

Ranya had been under DRI surveillance for the past few weeks due to her frequent international travel and suspicious travel patterns. She reportedly followed a set routine on her last few trips, dressing in a way that made concealing the gold easier.

Authorities suspect that a police constable at the airport may have helped her bypass security checks, and investigations are underway to identify possible accomplices.

Rs 17.3 crore seizure: What was found at her home?

Following her arrest, officials raided her Lavelle Road apartment, where they discovered - gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and cash amounting to Rs 2.67 crore. With this, the total value of the seizure reached Rs 17.29 crore.

Political and police links under scanner

While Ranya Rao’s father, DGP Ramachandra Rao, has distanced himself from her actions, his own past has now come under scrutiny. An Indian Express report revealed that the senior officer was linked to a gold consignment robbery in Mysuru years ago. This revelation has raised concerns about deeper connections between the smuggling racket and law enforcement.

Investigators suspect that a larger gold smuggling syndicate—potentially involving politicians, businessmen, and police officials—may be behind the operation. With political ripples growing, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has sought a detailed report on the case, while Congress MLAs are demanding a full-scale probe.

As authorities dig deeper, this case could expose a wider gold smuggling network operating in Karnataka and beyond.

