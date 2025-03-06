Ranya Rao Gold smuggling case: Probe expands, fresh trouble for DGP father over old controversy

Kannada actress Ranya Rao’s gold smuggling probe has reignited scrutiny on her father, Karnataka DGP K Ramachandra Rao, over a 2014 case involving misappropriated funds. Investigators are probing her frequent Gulf trips, a Bengaluru jewellery boutique, and political connections, while pressure mounts for a thorough inquiry.

As the investigation into Kannada actress Ranya Rao’s alleged gold smuggling operation deepens, an old controversy involving her father, Karnataka DGP (Police Housing Corporation) K Ramachandra Rao, has come back into focus.

The case dates back to 2014 when Rao was serving as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for the Southern Range. At the time, a Kerala-based jeweler had accused Mysuru police of misappropriating ₹2 crore that was seized from a private bus. The case was later handed over to the CID, which arrested Rao’s gunman on charges of dacoity. Now, with multiple agencies investigating Ranya’s alleged involvement in gold smuggling, questions are being raised about any potential links between the two incidents.



Ranya was arrested at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) with 14.2 kg of smuggled gold and was remanded to 14-day judicial custody on Tuesday. Officials revealed that she had been under surveillance due to her frequent short trips to Gulf countries, making more than 10 visits this year alone. Investigators found a pattern in her travel history, particularly in her last four trips, where she wore clothes designed to conceal a gold belt.

As part of the widening probe, investigators have now turned their attention to a high-end jewellery boutique in Bengaluru’s central business district. Officials suspect that the seized designer ornaments were sourced from this store, and early findings suggest that the jewellery was purchased for a prominent politician. Authorities are now tracking the financial transactions linked to these purchases.



The case has triggered a political storm, with several Congress MLAs demanding a thorough investigation. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has sought a detailed report from the police regarding the smuggling operation.

With growing scrutiny on both Ranya and her father, investigators are expected to dig deeper into past cases and possible links between influential figures. The case is rapidly evolving, and more shocking revelations could emerge in the coming days.

