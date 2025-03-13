Ranya Rao's UAE residency under lens: Karnataka DGP's daughter used 'VIP' access before gold smuggling arrest

Kannada actress Ranya Rao’s bail verdict in the gold smuggling case is due on March 14. The DRI opposed bail, citing national security concerns. Investigations reveal she used VIP protocol to bypass checks. Karnataka withdrew a CID probe, raising concerns over high-level involvement.

Ranya Rao's UAE residency under lens: Karnataka DGP's daughter used 'VIP' access before gold smuggling arrest vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
Published: Mar 13, 2025, 12:39 PM IST

The Special Court for Economic Offences has reserved its decision on Kannada actress Ranya Rao’s bail plea in the high-profile gold smuggling case. The verdict is expected on March 14.  

During the hearing, Senior Advocate Kiran Javali, representing Rao, argued that the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) failed to follow proper legal procedures during her arrest. He claimed that the arrest memo did not clearly state the "grounds of arrest," violating the Supreme Court’s DK Basu guidelines. Javali emphasized that such lapses justify granting bail, regardless of the charges against her.

Ranya Rao gold smuggling case: DRI probes Dubai link, bitcoin scam network after arrest of bizman Tarun Raju

The DRI, however, strongly opposed the bail plea, highlighting the serious nature of the case. Rao was caught at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport on March 3 with 14 kg of smuggled gold. Prosecutors argued that granting her bail could interfere with the investigation and lead to tampering with the evidence or influencing witnesses.  

Rao has also accused DRI officials of verbally abusing her and forcing her to sign documents without proper consent. However, the DRI dismissed these allegations, stating that all protocols were followed in her arrest and questioning.  

The investigation has taken a deeper turn, with officials revealing that Rao managed to clear immigration and the Green Channel with assistance from the State Protocol Office before being intercepted outside the airport. This has raised serious concerns about the possible involvement of state officials in the smuggling racket.  

Adding to the controversy, the Karnataka government recently withdrew its approval for a CID probe into allegations that police officers escorted Rao at the airport. Sources suggest that the decision was influenced by pressure from powerful circles, fearing that revelations from a police constable—who was caught escorting Rao—could expose senior officials, reported TOI.

The state home department defended its decision, stating that a separate investigation led by Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta was already underway. This probe is focusing on the role of the state protocol wing and Karnataka DGP Ramachandra Rao, Ranya’s father.  

Basavaraj, a head constable at the airport police station, told the CBI that he simply followed "oral instructions from senior IPS officers" to receive and drop off their family members at the airport. However, he denied any knowledge of the smuggling operation. Investigators are now trying to identify who specifically instructed Basavaraj to escort Rao.  

The CBI has questioned Basavaraj and two other officials to piece together the events leading up to Rao’s arrest. Sources suggest that the actress directly contacted the constable before she arrived from Dubai, indicating a prior arrangement.  

Actress Ranya Rao sent to judicial custody until March 24 in gold smuggling case

Public prosecutor Madhu N Rao, representing the DRI, reiterated the agency’s opposition to bail. We strongly oppose bail as this is a matter of national security. The accused is not cooperating with the investigation. This case points to an organized smuggling syndicate, and we need to probe the hawala angle as well," he said.  

The DRI has also summoned the protocol officer who allegedly assisted Rao at the airport. Another significant development in the case is that the agency has confirmed that Rao holds a UAE resident identity card, adding a new dimension to the investigation.  

