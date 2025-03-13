'Sad joke': Mohandas Pai on Bengaluru's 'Chaar Jam Yatra' satire as netizens slam city's poor infrastructure

Bengaluru’s traffic woes sparked online satire with a viral “Chaar Jam Yatra” post, mocking the city's worst congestion points. Former Infosys director Mohandas Pai criticized the government’s inaction. Meanwhile, Bellandur residents protested against pothole-ridden roads, but Deputy CM DK Shivakumar skipped the visit.

'Sad joke': Mohandas Pai on Bengaluru's 'Chaar Jam Yatra' satire as netizens slam city's poor infrastructure vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
Published: Mar 13, 2025, 11:52 AM IST

Bengaluru’s notorious traffic has once again become the talk of the town, this time as part of an online satire that reimagines the city’s worst gridlocks as a bizarre tourism experience. A viral post humorously presents a "4-day, 3-night Bangalore Tourism" package, featuring the city’s infamous congestion hotspots—Outer Ring Road, Silk Board Junction, Marathahalli, and HSR Layout—as must-visit destinations.  

The satire gained attention when former Infosys director Mohandas Pai shared the post, calling it "a sad joke on Bengaluru." Criticizing the city’s poor infrastructure, he wrote, "Bangalore Tourism is organizing a 4-day, 3-night trip to Outer Ring Road, Silk Board, Marathahalli & HSR Layout—called 'Chaar Jam Yatra'." His post struck a chord with many commuters who spend hours stuck in traffic daily.

Criticizing the government for its inaction, Pai further said, “Having a sense of humor about our suffering is all we can do with an uncaring government.” His remarks reflect the growing discontent among residents over Bengaluru’s crumbling infrastructure, which has shown little improvement despite repeated complaints.  

The frustration over Bengaluru’s poor road conditions took a serious turn when residents of Bellandur staged a protest ahead of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s scheduled visit at 4 PM on Wednesday. Hundreds of locals gathered at Devarabeesanahalli near Sakra Hospital, holding placards that read, “No Need for a Moon Mission, ISRO — Just Drive Here!” The sarcastic jab was aimed at the city’s crater-sized potholes, which many say resemble the surface of the moon.  

However, tempers flared when Shivakumar failed to show up. Kusum Sahay, an elderly resident, voiced her frustration: “This road has been in terrible condition for the last six months. "There are no footpaths for people to walk on, and even getting out of a car is difficult."  

Venkat, another protester, was angry about the poor condition of roads in a key part of Bengaluru. "We are among the top areas in the city, yet the roads are in a terrible state. This road connects Koramangala and Indiranagar—how hard is it to fix it quickly?" he asked.

Karnataka: Legislative Council clears Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill 2024

For many, navigating these broken roads has become an everyday nightmare. A resident of Mantri Espana shared her experience: "We moved here two years ago, hoping things would get better, but nothing has changed."  Just yesterday, I took my father to an eye hospital—a seven-minute drive took 20 minutes because of these potholes. Elderly people can’t walk to Sakra Hospital, and taking a car only adds to the traffic mess.”  

Kanchana Ganeshan, another protester, remembered when cycling in the area was enjoyable. "Four years ago, I used to ride my cycle on the lake road. Now, I wouldn’t even try. The smooth road has become so rough that it's a painful experience. Even traveling just seven kilometers feels exhausting."

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Ranya Rao's UAE residency under lens: Karnataka DGP's daughter used 'VIP' access before gold smuggling arrest vkp

Ranya Rao's UAE residency under lens: Karnataka DGP's daughter used 'VIP' access before gold smuggling arrest

Karnataka: Legislative Council clears Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill 2024 anr

Karnataka: Legislative Council clears Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill 2024

Bengaluru court postpones bail hearing of actor Ranya Rao in gold smuggling case dmn

BREAKING: Bengaluru court postpones bail hearing of actor Ranya Rao in gold smuggling case

BY Vijayendra slams Congress for 'misusing' taxpayer money, calls guarantee committees 'a disgrace' vkp

BY Vijayendra slams Congress for 'misusing' taxpayer money, calls guarantee committees 'a disgrace'

Karnataka: BJP, JD(S) accuse Congress of misusing taxpayer money; DCM defends party appointments vkp

Karnataka: BJP, JD(S) accuse Congress of misusing taxpayer money; DCM defends party appointments

Recent Stories

7 South celebrities whose favourite festival is Holi ATG

7 South celebrities whose favourite festival is Holi

Shocking! MS Dhoni refuses to comment on Indias Champions Trophy win; Netizens call him insecure (WATCH) HRD

Shocking! MS Dhoni refuses to comment on India's Champions Trophy win; Netizens call him 'insecure' (WATCH)

Top 10 high performing penny stocks to buy before Holi 2025 ATG

Top 10 high performing penny stocks to buy before Holi 2025

This Holi, UP's 'Golden Gujiya' adds lavish twist to celebrations, being sold for Rs 50,000 per kg shk

This Holi, UP's ‘Golden Gujiya’ adds lavish twist to celebrations, being sold for Rs 50,000 per kg

WATCH - Sai Pallavi dances at cousin's wedding; video goes VIRAL ATG

WATCH - Sai Pallavi dances at cousin's wedding; video goes VIRAL

Recent Videos

'Bam Bam Bhole' Behind the Scenes: Rashmika Mandanna Drops Exclusive BTS Stills

'Bam Bam Bhole' Behind the Scenes: Rashmika Mandanna Drops Exclusive BTS Stills

Video Icon
TV Actress Aditi Sharma’s SECRET Marriage Drama: Cheating Allegations & ₹25 Lakh Demand!

TV Actress Aditi Sharma’s SECRET Marriage Drama: Cheating Allegations & ₹25 Lakh Demand!

Video Icon
Police Seeks Help Identifying Creepy 'Box Demon' | Asianet Newsable

Police Seeks Help Identifying Creepy 'Box Demon' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Video Icon
Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Video Icon