'Sad joke': Mohandas Pai on Bengaluru's 'Chaar Jam Yatra' satire as netizens slam city's poor infrastructure

Bengaluru’s notorious traffic has once again become the talk of the town, this time as part of an online satire that reimagines the city’s worst gridlocks as a bizarre tourism experience. A viral post humorously presents a "4-day, 3-night Bangalore Tourism" package, featuring the city’s infamous congestion hotspots—Outer Ring Road, Silk Board Junction, Marathahalli, and HSR Layout—as must-visit destinations.

The satire gained attention when former Infosys director Mohandas Pai shared the post, calling it "a sad joke on Bengaluru." Criticizing the city’s poor infrastructure, he wrote, "Bangalore Tourism is organizing a 4-day, 3-night trip to Outer Ring Road, Silk Board, Marathahalli & HSR Layout—called 'Chaar Jam Yatra'." His post struck a chord with many commuters who spend hours stuck in traffic daily.

Criticizing the government for its inaction, Pai further said, “Having a sense of humor about our suffering is all we can do with an uncaring government.” His remarks reflect the growing discontent among residents over Bengaluru’s crumbling infrastructure, which has shown little improvement despite repeated complaints.

The frustration over Bengaluru’s poor road conditions took a serious turn when residents of Bellandur staged a protest ahead of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s scheduled visit at 4 PM on Wednesday. Hundreds of locals gathered at Devarabeesanahalli near Sakra Hospital, holding placards that read, “No Need for a Moon Mission, ISRO — Just Drive Here!” The sarcastic jab was aimed at the city’s crater-sized potholes, which many say resemble the surface of the moon.

However, tempers flared when Shivakumar failed to show up. Kusum Sahay, an elderly resident, voiced her frustration: “This road has been in terrible condition for the last six months. "There are no footpaths for people to walk on, and even getting out of a car is difficult."

Venkat, another protester, was angry about the poor condition of roads in a key part of Bengaluru. "We are among the top areas in the city, yet the roads are in a terrible state. This road connects Koramangala and Indiranagar—how hard is it to fix it quickly?" he asked.



For many, navigating these broken roads has become an everyday nightmare. A resident of Mantri Espana shared her experience: "We moved here two years ago, hoping things would get better, but nothing has changed." Just yesterday, I took my father to an eye hospital—a seven-minute drive took 20 minutes because of these potholes. Elderly people can’t walk to Sakra Hospital, and taking a car only adds to the traffic mess.”

Kanchana Ganeshan, another protester, remembered when cycling in the area was enjoyable. "Four years ago, I used to ride my cycle on the lake road. Now, I wouldn’t even try. The smooth road has become so rough that it's a painful experience. Even traveling just seven kilometers feels exhausting."

