    Quirky shop in Bengaluru - ‘Ex-Girlfriend Bangarpete chats’ cracks up Internet with hilarious reactions

    In Bengaluru, a chaat shop named 'Ex-Girlfriend Bangarpete Chats' has gone viral for its humorous and unconventional name. The eatery offers a variety of chaat items, attracting customers seeking solace from breakups. The shop's unique theme has sparked laughter on social media, with users joking about the emotional state of customers and speculating on the owner's love life.

    Quirky shop in Bengaluru - 'Ex-Girlfriend Bangarpete chats' cracks up Internet with hilarious reactions
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 1, 2024, 4:38 PM IST

    In a humorous twist to the city's culinary scene, a Bengaluru-based man has captured the attention of social media with his recently opened chaat shop titled 'Ex-Girlfriend.' The unconventional name has sparked laughter across online platforms, making it a viral sensation.

    A plate of crispy papdi and tikkis adorned with curd and delightful chutney lifts our mood every time, any time of day. Now, a photograph of a chat centre named 'Ex-Girlfriend' has surfaced on the internet, leaving netizens in splits. Shared by a user on X (formerly known as Twitter), Farrago Metiquirke, the picture showcases a woman standing proudly beside a colossal sign that reads 'Ex-Girlfriend Bangarpete Chats.'

    The shop has gained notoriety for its peculiar name, with the user playfully suggesting, "Looking to chat about your breakup? Fear no more."

    Venturing beyond the typical chaat experience, the 'Ex-Girlfriend Bangarpet Chat' shop has attracted customers seeking solace from heartbreaks. Offering an array of delectable treats such as pani puri, masala puri, dahi puri, nipat masala, sev puri, bhel puri, and chips masala – all priced at an affordable Rs 40, except for the dahi puri at Rs 50 – the eatery has ingeniously used its unique theme to draw in patrons.

    According to reports, patrons visit the establishment to not only indulge in the delightful chaat but also to temporarily escape the bitter memories of failed relationships. The shopkeepers' innovative approach has resonated with the public, leading to discussions and laughter on various social media platforms.

    Opinions on the peculiar name range from admiration for the courage it takes to choose such a title to light-hearted comments speculating about the emotional state of the customers. One social media user humorously noted, "The person sitting inside looks upset. Must be thinking about his ex." Another quipped, "If that guy isn't a customer, he's an ex sitting there."

    As reactions pour in, with some jokingly suggesting that the owner might not have moved on yet, it's clear that 'Ex-Girlfriend' has become a local talking point. In the lively commentary, one user remarked, "100% sure the chats here are gonna taste salty."

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2024, 5:01 PM IST
