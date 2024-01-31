Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Beware of ancient wrath: No-parking sign unleashes 'rabid squirrels' invasion fears in Bengaluru!

    Bengaluru continues to embrace its reputation for quirky moments with a viral image of a creatively phrased 'no-parking' sign, warning of amusing consequences for violators. Shared on social media, the sign humorously threatens the "wrath of the ancients," perpetual bad hair days, and more. This latest addition aligns with Bengaluru's trend of incorporating humour into parking regulations, earning it the title of another "Peak Bengaluru Moment."

    Beware of ancient wrath: No-parking sign unleashes 'rabid squirrels' invasion fears in Bengaluru! vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 31, 2024, 3:59 PM IST

    Bengaluru, known for its quirky and entertaining moments, has recently experienced yet another noteworthy incident, referred to as a "peak Bengaluru moment," making waves on social media. A viral image of a creatively phrased 'no-parking' sign has left internet users amused and intrigued, highlighting the city's inclination for the unusual.

    Shared on social media by user @KrishnaCKPS, the sign issues a humorous warning to potential parking violators, promising dire consequences. Instead of a typical prohibition, the sign amusingly declares, "The wrath of the ancients will fall upon your head! Your shoelaces will not stay tied! Rabid squirrels will invade your home. Bad hair days for the rest of your life! Food in your refrigerator will mysteriously spoil! You will only receive thoughtless recycled gifts!"

    ‘Jab we met…’ User claims Bengaluru auto driver helped catch train, 27 km within 25 mins

    This distinctive 'no-parking' message has swiftly become a sensation, earning the title of another classic "Peak Bengaluru Moment" from users across social media. The post has attracted considerable attention, amassing numerous likes and comments since its sharing a few days ago.

    Bengaluru recognized as India's startup capital, has become a hub for unique and unforeseen events, often tagged as 'peak Bengaluru' incidents. The city's distinct atmosphere and unpredictability contribute to a continuous flow of peculiar occurrences that capture the interest of online audiences.

    Bengaluru ‘paper helmet’ man sparks hilarious banter from Netizens

    The amusing warning on the sign also includes statements like, "Your vehicle will start making expensive knocking noises, and your tires will perpetually deflate! Mosquitoes will pick you over everyone else! No one will ever talk to you at parties laugh at your jokes or even like you! Be warned! Unless you are friends or family, then it's all good."

    This recent addition to the city's collection of unconventional 'no-parking' signs aligns with a trend of humorous and sarcastic messages displayed in various areas of Bengaluru. Previous instances feature signs with phrases such as "No parking, unexpected punctures can happen" and "Not 5 minutes, not 30 seconds, not at all," showcasing the city's ability to infuse humour into its parking regulations.

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2024, 3:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lokayukta raids sweep Karnataka: 40 locations targeted in crackdown on unethical conduct

    Lokayukta raids sweep Karnataka: 40 locations targeted in crackdown on unethical conduct

    Bengaluru: First-year BBA student jumps to death from 6th floor of PES college in Electronic City vkp

    Bengaluru: First-year BBA student jumps to death from 6th floor of PES college in Electronic City

    Above the Gridlock: Bengaluru Traffic Police to use drones to ease traffic congestion during peak hours vkp

    Above the Gridlock: Bengaluru Traffic Police to use drones to ease traffic congestion during peak hours

    Bengaluru: BDA invites global tender for ambitious 8-laned Peripheral Ring Road project vkp

    Bengaluru: BDA invites global tender for ambitious 8-laned Peripheral Ring Road project

    Belagavi shocker: Wife elopes with lover 30 days after marriage; husband murders both vkp

    Belagavi shocker: Wife elopes with lover 30 days after marriage; husband murders both

    Recent Stories

    0 0 1: Sachin Tendulkar reflects on sequence of scores before he got down to alter the course of cricket snt

    0 0 1: Sachin Tendulkar reflects on sequence of scores before he got down to alter the course of cricket

    Rohan Bopanna thanks fans for heroic welcome in Bengaluru after Australian Open 2024 triumph (WATCH) snt

    Rohan Bopanna thanks fans for heroic welcome in Bengaluru after Australian Open 2024 triumph (WATCH)

    Hindus permitted to worship in sealed basement of Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque AJR

    Varanasi court allows Hindu to worship in Gyanvapi mosque basement amidst ongoing dispute

    Gazans resort to eating grass, drinking polluted water for survival; Israel-Hamas war speeds up famine avv

    Gazans resort to eating grass, drinking polluted water for survival; Israel-Hamas war speeds up famine

    Mookkannoor massacre case: Accused sentenced to death for killing family of three rkn

    Mookkannoor massacre case: Accused sentenced to death for killing family of three

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon