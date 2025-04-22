A Bengaluru professor was allegedly assaulted by a group after he asked them not to litter the road. He suffered facial fractures and a concussion. A police complaint has been filed, and a video of his injuries was submitted as evidence.

Bengaluru: A college professor has filed a police complaint alleging that he was assaulted by a group of individuals after he asked them not to litter the road. Professor Aurobindo Gupta has claimed that he suffered fractures on his face and a concussion in the alleged assault.

The Kumarswamy Layout Police Station has registered a complaint based on the information provided by the professor. According to Gupta, the incident took place last evening when he riding his bike and noticed some people littering the road. Concerned that the litter might cause his vehicle to skid, he requested that they stop. He claims that in response, the group became angry and attacked him, beating him with helmets.

The professor has submitted a video showing his injuries as evidence of the assault and has demanded justice.

Speaking to mediapersons, he further stated that he came to Bengaluru thinking it was a safe place to work, and that people are tarnishing the city's image by engaging in such activities.

Meanwhile, in the case in which an Indian Air Force Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose and his wife Squadron Leader Madhumita Das were allegedly assaulted in a road rage incident in Bengaluru, the city Police Commissioner B Dayananda said today, “Case and counter case have been registered in Byappanahalli Police Station.”

"The police are investigating both cases. Based on CCTV footage and other methods, we will collect all the information and come to a conclusion...It seems to be due to a small altercation between a bike rider and the driver and co-passenger in the car. Details will be revealed only after a due investigation..." the Bengaluru Police Commissioner said.

Yesterday D Devaraj, DCP East Bengaluru had said, "... This is not a case related to any language or reason. This is very clear from the facts and evidence collected from the morning. It is a clear-cut case of road rage, which is very common in Bengaluru. Both of them could have avoided this. When this altercation was taking place, 6-7 youngsters tried to separate the two people and stop the fight.

They tried their level best to pacify both of them... When the lady officer, Madhumita Das, was driving, this guy was coming from the opposite direction... This was the root cause... Then the officer got out of the car, and both of them had a fight. One guy, Vikas Kumar, has been arrested..."