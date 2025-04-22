Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Aditya Bose and his wife, Squadron Leader Madhumita, who serves in the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), got into an altercation with a 20-year-old biker, Vikas Kumar.

On April 18, 2025, a road rage incident in Bengaluru drew nationwide attention—and controversy. Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Aditya Bose and his wife, Squadron Leader Madhumita, who serves in the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), got into an altercation with a 20-year-old biker, Vikas Kumar. What followed was a social media storm that unfairly portrayed Kannadigas as aggressors, claiming they attacked a military officer over a “DRDO” car sticker.

But as dust settles and facts emerge, the truth is clearer: this was not about regionalism or identity—it was about personal ego, mutual provocation, and uncontrolled anger on the road. More importantly, the case raises a serious question: Is justice being applied equally, regardless of uniform or status?

What Actually Happened?

The incident occurred early morning near DRDO Colony in CV Raman Nagar. The IAF couple was on their way to Kempegowda International Airport when Madhumita, who was driving, confronted Vikas Kumar for speeding. The biker reacted angrily. According to DCP East Bengaluru, D. Devaraj, both sides lost their temper, and a physical altercation followed.

DCP Devaraj confirmed that this was a “clear-cut road rage case,” with no evidence of regional or language-based provocation. While Madhumita filed a complaint alleging Vikas attacked her husband with a key and stone, CCTV footage later revealed Wing Commander Aditya Bose initiated the physical attack—pushing, kicking, and choking the biker.

Update: FIR Now Filed Against Wing Commander

Reliable sources now confirm that an FIR has been lodged against Wing Commander Aditya Bose under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. This development comes despite earlier reports suggesting that no action had been taken due to the absence of a counter-complaint from Vikas.

Importantly, Bose does not belong to DRDO—he is with the IAF. Only his wife Madhumita is a DRDO officer, although the narrative in early media reports blurred this distinction, adding to public confusion.

Questioning the Delay in Action

Vikas Kumar was arrested quickly after Madhumita’s complaint. But many questioned why no immediate action was taken against Bose, despite video evidence of assault. Initially, police claimed a counter-complaint was needed. But with the FIR now lodged, it raises another question: Why did justice require a public outcry and media scrutiny before equal action?

Bose reportedly left for Kolkata soon after the incident to attend a family emergency. While this may have delayed questioning, it should not have delayed accountability.

Madhumita’s Role in Shaping the Narrative

Madhumita played a key role not only in the confrontation but also in framing the public narrative. She reportedly shouted at the biker, pointing fingers, while her husband assaulted him. She then filed the FIR that led to Vikas’s arrest.

Crucially, she claimed the attack happened due to their car’s DRDO sticker, and attributed this alleged quote to a bystander: “This is Kannada land—watch what I do.” But police have found no supporting evidence of regional or linguistic provocation. In fact, some bystanders were seen trying to stop the fight.

Vilifying a Community Without Facts

A video showing a bloodied Wing Commander went viral and triggered nationwide anger. Many accused Kannadigas of attacking a military officer, sparking unnecessary social tension. But the CCTV footage later proved that the officer was the aggressor.

Kannadigas, instead of being the attackers, were bystanders or even peacemakers. The narrative unfairly maligned an entire community.

Justice Shouldn’t Wear Uniforms

Wearing a uniform doesn’t place someone above the law. While Vikas was arrested quickly, action against Bose took time—despite video evidence. That delay speaks volumes about biases in law enforcement when rank and status come into play.

The law must treat everyone—military, civilian, police, or official—equally. Justice should not wait for a complaint when video evidence already exists.

Final Word: Truth Over Power

Bengaluru, long known for its inclusive and peaceful character, must not be torn by isolated incidents. We must support our armed forces—but not blindly. Patriotism must not override truth.

DCP Devaraj’s commitment to fairness has stood out in this case. His calm, firm statements ruled out regional provocation and focused only on facts. By relying on CCTV evidence and assuring action even against a uniformed officer, he has upheld public faith in the justice system. At a time when many in power may bend to pressure, his professionalism and clarity are a reminder that real patriotism lies in upholding the law for all.

The Kannadiga community deserves a public apology for being wrongly blamed, and this case should serve as a reminder: Justice, not status, must prevail.

(The author Girish Linganna of this article is an award-winning Science Writer and a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him, at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)