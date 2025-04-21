An IAF officer, Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose, was allegedly assaulted in a road rage incident in Bengaluru. He shared injuries and abuse details on Instagram. A police case has been filed based on his wife’s complaint.

Bengaluru: An Indian Air Force (IAF) officer was allegedly assaulted and verbally abused by a group of Kannada-speaking individuals in a road rage incident in Bengaluru early Monday morning, according to police reports.

The incident reportedly occurred while Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose was being driven to the airport by his wife, Squadron Leader Madhumita Dutta, who is also an IAF officer. The couple was en route from CV Raman Nagar when the confrontation took place.

Based on a complaint filed by Squadron Leader Dutta, the Byappanahalli police have registered a case against unknown individuals.

Wing Commander Bose took to Instagram to narrate the sequence of events and showed visible injuries on his face and neck, with blood oozing from the wounds.

"We stay in DRDO, CV Raman Nagar Phase 1. This morning, my wife was driving me to the airport when a bike came from behind and blocked our car. I will share the dashcam footage too. One of the riders started abusing me in Kannada. Noticing the DRDO sticker on my car, he said, 'You DRDO people', followed by more abuse in Kannada. He then abused my wife. I couldn’t bear it," he alleged in the video.

Recounting the assault, Bose claimed, "When I got out of the car, he immediately hit me on the forehead with his keys. I stood there, shouting, asking if this is how people treat someone from the Army or Defence Forces. More individuals gathered and began abusing us."

He further added, "That man even picked up a stone and tried to damage my car. When I tried to stop him, he hit me again. You can see the blood—this is what happened. Thankfully, my wife was there to get me out."

Bose also alleged that they went to the police station following the incident but did not receive immediate assistance.

"But this is what Karnataka has become. I believed in this state, but after today’s incident, I’m shocked. God help us. God give me the strength not to retaliate. But if law and order fail, I will retaliate," he said.

While the police are yet to confirm the exact location of the incident, Bose mentioned it took place on the route from CV Raman Nagar to the airport.

In a second video posted later, Bose revealed that he was travelling to Kolkata to visit his ailing father. He described the attack as a "shocking" episode that had a profound impact on him and his family.

Police investigations are underway.