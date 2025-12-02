BMRCL has begun trial installation of Platform Screen Doors on the Namma Metro Pink Line to improve passenger safety and prevent track accidents. Full installation at 12 underground stations will follow, with the line set to open next year.

In a major step towards enhancing commuter safety and preventing track-related accidents and suicides, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has begun the trial installation of Platform Screen Doors (PSDs) on the upcoming Namma Metro Pink Line, which will connect Nagawara and Kalena Agrahara. This marks a significant infrastructure upgrade for Bengaluru’s Metro network, bringing it on par with systems in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai, and introducing this safety feature on a Namma Metro line for the very first time.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

PSD Installation Begins on Pink Line

While PSDs are common in several major Indian metros, the technology has not been deployed across the 83 stations of Bengaluru’s existing Green, Purple and Yellow Lines. Steel girders for the PSDs have already been erected at Kempegowda Metro Station, signalling the start of full-scale installation work.

Line to Be Operational by End of Next Year

The 21.26 km Pink Line comprises a 7.5 km elevated stretch from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere and a 13.76 km underground corridor from Dairy Circle to Nagawara. According to BMRCL, the entire line is expected to be operational by the end of next year.

Track-laying in the underground section is in progress along with the installation of PSDs. Each PSD will stand 2.15 metres tall, with gates of the same height, aligned precisely with the doors of the six-coach trains. BMRCL has estimated the installation cost at ₹9 crore per station.

Trial Phase Followed by Installation at 12 Underground Stations

For now, PSDs will be installed and tested on a trial basis. Once the pilot phase is completed, full-scale installation will be carried out at all 12 underground stations. Metro officials have stated that the process is expected to take around six months.

Driverless Technology and International Partnerships

For the Pink Line and the Blue Line stretching towards Kempegowda International Airport, which together cover nearly 80 km, France-based Alstom Transport is setting up the Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling system that enables driverless operations. Alstom is also responsible for installing PSDs across the Pink Line’s underground stations. The project is being funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

PSDs Planned for Purple Line with Infosys Foundation Support

In the future, BMRCL intends to introduce PSDs at select stations on the existing Purple Line as well. Through a collaboration with the Infosys Foundation, PSDs are planned at Majestic, Central College and Konappana Agrahara stations, which will further enhance passenger safety across the network.

Phased Inauguration Timeline

The Pink Line will be launched in two phases:

• May 2026: Inauguration of the 7.5 km elevated section

• December 2026: Inauguration of the 13 km underground stretch

Track Intrusion Incidents Highlight Need for PSDs

Over the past two years, Bengaluru has recorded more than ten incidents of people entering or jumping onto Metro tracks. In one case, a woman climbed onto the tracks at Majestic Station to retrieve her fallen mobile phone. Other stations, including Attiguppe, Silk Institute and Doddakallasandra, have reported suicide attempts or fatalities.