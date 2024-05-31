BREAKING | Obscene videos case: Suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna remanded to six days police custody
Revanna had left for Germany on April 27, the day after the elections in Hassan. Following his departure, a 'Blue Corner Notice' was issued by Interpol at the request of the SIT, facilitated through the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Prajwal Revanna, the suspended JD(S) MP was on Friday (May 31) sent to 6 days police custody. Early today, he was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) upon his arrival at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport. The 33-year-old lawmaker, accused of sexually abusing multiple women, was escorted to the CID office for questioning, according to SIT sources.
Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister Deve Gowda, ran for the Hassan Lok Sabha seat as a candidate of the BJP-JD(S) alliance. He is currently facing multiple sexual assault charges, with three cases filed against him to date.
In a video statement earlier this week, Revanna dismissed the allegations as false, claiming they were part of a political conspiracy. He also mentioned that the accusations had led him into depression.
