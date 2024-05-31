Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BREAKING | Obscene videos case: Suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna remanded to six days police custody

    Revanna had left for Germany on April 27, the day after the elections in Hassan. Following his departure, a 'Blue Corner Notice' was issued by Interpol at the request of the SIT, facilitated through the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

    Prajwal Revanna arrest: Suspended JD(S) MP sent to 6 days custody AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 31, 2024, 4:43 PM IST

    Prajwal Revanna, the suspended JD(S) MP was on Friday (May 31) sent to 6 days police custody.  Early today, he was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) upon his arrival at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport. The 33-year-old lawmaker, accused of sexually abusing multiple women, was escorted to the CID office for questioning, according to SIT sources.

    Prajwal Revanna arrest: Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai calls for fair probe; check details

    Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister Deve Gowda, ran for the Hassan Lok Sabha seat as a candidate of the BJP-JD(S) alliance. He is currently facing multiple sexual assault charges, with three cases filed against him to date.

    Revanna had left for Germany on April 27, the day after the elections in Hassan. Following his departure, a 'Blue Corner Notice' was issued by Interpol at the request of the SIT, facilitated through the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

    In a video statement earlier this week, Revanna dismissed the allegations as false, claiming they were part of a political conspiracy. He also mentioned that the accusations had led him into depression.

    Heatwave hits Delhi courts: Judges grant robe-free option to lawyers amid rising temperatures

    Last Updated May 31, 2024, 5:03 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Prajwal Revanna sex scandal case: Arrest of rape accused by all-women police team sets Internet abuzz (WATCH) anr

    Prajwal Revanna sex scandal case: Arrest of rape accused by all-women police team sets Internet abuzz (WATCH)

    Man commits suicide by jumping from Vega City mall on Bengaluru's Bannerghatta road, probe underway vkp

    BREAKING: Man commits suicide by jumping from Vega City mall on Bengaluru's Bannerghatta road, probe underway

    Prajwal Revanna arrest: Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai calls for fair probe; check details AJR

    Prajwal Revanna arrest: Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai calls for fair probe; check details

    Private schools should be mandatorily registered under RTE: Karnataka govt anr

    Private schools should be mandatorily registered under RTE: Karnataka govt

    Karnataka HORROR: Refused dinner, Tumakuru man beheads wife, skins and chops her body; confesses to murder snt

    Karnataka HORROR: Refused dinner, Tumakuru man beheads wife, skins and chops her body; confesses to murder

    Recent Stories

    The First Omen to Mr & Mrs Mahi: What to watch on OTT and cinemas THIS weekend RKK

    The First Omen to Mr & Mrs Mahi: OTT and cinema releases THIS weekend

    Caught on camera: Knife-wielding assailant injures several in Germany's Mannheim, attacker shot (WATCH) snt

    Caught on camera: Knife-wielding assailant injures several in Germany's Mannheim, attacker shot (WATCH)

    Prajwal Revanna sex scandal case: Arrest of rape accused by all-women police team sets Internet abuzz (WATCH) anr

    Prajwal Revanna sex scandal case: Arrest of rape accused by all-women police team sets Internet abuzz (WATCH)

    Nile to Amazon: 7 longest rivers in the world ATG

    Nile to Amazon: 7 longest rivers in the world

    Swati Maliwal assault case: Accused Bibhav Kumar sent to judicial custody for 14 days snt

    Swati Maliwal assault case: Court sends Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar to 14 days judicial custody

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon