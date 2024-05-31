Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Heatwave hits Delhi courts: Judges grant robe-free option to lawyers amid rising temperatures

    Amidst the sweltering conditions, as many as three High Courts have granted lawyers permission to shed their traditional attire for the summer months. Calls are now mounting for the Supreme Court to enact a nationwide policy allowing all lawyers to forego robes during hot weather.

    Heatwave hits Delhi courts: Judges grant robe-free option to lawyers amid rising temperatures AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 31, 2024, 3:39 PM IST

    As temperatures soar in Delhi, the city's courts find themselves grappling with a long-standing tradition that's increasingly at odds with the climate. Dating back to 1961, a law mandates lawyers to don heavy black robes and coats, a practice now facing scrutiny as the mercury climbs.

    Amidst the sweltering conditions, as many as three High Courts have granted lawyers permission to shed their traditional attire for the summer months. Calls are now mounting for the Supreme Court to enact a nationwide policy allowing all lawyers to forego robes during hot weather.

    MP HORROR! Man tries to kidnap woman he raped with sword in hand from her wedding, arrested (WATCH)

    Recent events highlight the severity of the situation. In one New Delhi court, proceedings were postponed due to a lack of adequate air conditioning and water supply. While the Supreme Court and most High Courts enjoy climate-controlled environments, many lower courts and consumer forums rely on fans and suffer from poor ventilation.

    This week, as New Delhi saw temperatures reaching around 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit) for the first time, authorities took emergency measures, including water restrictions, school closures, and the establishment of heatstroke units at hospitals.

    Paramedics were deployed to polling stations for the final day of the general election to assist any voters affected by the heat, following the tragic death of a 40-year-old laborer from heatstroke.

    The Indian Meteorological Department predicts an increase in the number of heatwave days this month, exacerbating conditions in the already scorching northwest region. The effects are being felt across all segments of society, including the legal system.

    At a consumer court in Dwarka, judges found themselves presiding over cases against insurance companies in stifling conditions. With two non-functioning air conditioners, the courtroom offered little relief from the oppressive heat. Three judges, citing extreme temperatures, adjourned a case until November, lamenting the lack of basic amenities such as air conditioning and water supply.

    Nagpur burns at 56°C after Delhi hits 52.9°C: IMD raises heatwave alarm

    Critics have long highlighted the inadequate infrastructure of many courts in Delhi. In 2021, the then Chief Justice raised concerns over the dilapidated state of court buildings, noting the detrimental impact on litigants and lawyers alike.

    Seeking a remedy, Delhi-based lawyer Shailendra Mani Tripathi has petitioned the Supreme Court, arguing that the mandatory dress code poses health risks, particularly as black coats absorb more heat. Tripathi said that forcing lawyers to adhere to this outdated tradition is unjust and unreasonable.

    Last Updated May 31, 2024, 3:38 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Devaswom Minister rubbishes DK Shivakumar's claims on animal sacrifice in temple to topple Karnataka govt anr

    Kerala Devaswom Minister rubbishes DK Shivakumar's claims on animal sacrifice in temple to topple K'taka govt

    Prajwal Revanna arrest: Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai calls for fair probe; check details AJR

    Prajwal Revanna arrest: Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai calls for fair probe; check details

    Private schools should be mandatorily registered under RTE: Karnataka govt anr

    Private schools should be mandatorily registered under RTE: Karnataka govt

    Madhya Pradesh HORROR! Man arrested for raping woman, attempting to abduct her with sword-wielding mob (WATCH) AJR

    MP HORROR! Man tries to kidnap woman he raped with sword in hand from her wedding, arrested (WATCH)

    Kejriwal set for June 2 Tihar return to 'save country from dictatorship', hints having 'big medical condition' anr

    Kejriwal set for June 2 Tihar return to 'save country from dictatorship', hints having 'big medical condition'

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Devaswom Minister rubbishes DK Shivakumar's claims on animal sacrifice in temple to topple Karnataka govt anr

    Kerala Devaswom Minister rubbishes DK Shivakumar's claims on animal sacrifice in temple to topple K'taka govt

    T20 World Cup 2024: From Afghanistan to West Indies, a look at squads of all 20 teams for mega event osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: From Afghanistan to West Indies, a look at squads of all 20 teams for mega event

    Skin-to-skin contact...',Janhvi Kapoor opens up on intimacy after a date - WATCH ATG

    'Skin-to-skin contact...',Janhvi Kapoor opens up on intimacy after a date - WATCH

    Shakira to Katy Perry: How much did celebs charge to perform at Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding? RKK

    How much did celebs charge to perform at Ambani's 2nd pre-wedding?

    World No Tobacco Day: Protecting our youth from the influence of Tobacco RBA

    World No Tobacco Day: Protecting our youth from the influence of Tobacco

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon