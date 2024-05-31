Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Prajwal Revanna arrest: Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai calls for fair probe; check details

    The suspended JD(S) MP was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) upon his arrival at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport early on Friday. The 33-year-old lawmaker, accused of sexually abusing multiple women, was taken to the CID office for questioning, according to SIT sources.

    Following the arrest of suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai on Friday (May 31) said, "The law will take its course. The SIT probe should be fair and focus on providing justice to the victims. There are many dimensions to this case... we will wait and see what happens."

    MP HORROR! Man tries to kidnap woman he raped with sword in hand from her wedding, arrested (WATCH)

    The SIT is expected to present Revanna before the Special Court and request police custody to facilitate further interrogation.

    Revanna's lawyer, advocate Arun G, addressed the media and said, "He (Prajwal Revanna) has come to Bengaluru to cooperate with the SIT and participate in the investigation. Yesterday, he was held at the immigration centre, which is standard procedure. He requests the media to avoid a media trial."

    Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister Deve Gowda, contested the Hassan Lok Sabha seat as a BJP-JD(S) alliance candidate. He faces multiple charges of sexual assault, with three cases filed against him so far.

    After leaving for Germany on April 27, the day after the polls in Hassan, Revanna became the subject of a 'Blue Corner Notice' issued by Interpol at the request of the SIT through the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

    UP SHOCKER! Woman sedates husband, gives electric shock for taking away her phone; check details

    In a video statement earlier this week, Revanna dismissed the accusations as false and attributed them to a political conspiracy, expressing that he had descended into depression.

    On May 29, Revanna filed an anticipatory bail plea at the Principal City and Sessions Court for Elected Representatives. The court issued a notice to the SIT for objections, scheduling the hearing for Friday.

    Last Updated May 31, 2024, 2:01 PM IST
