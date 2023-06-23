Politics over Rice: K'taka Food minster returns empty-handed from Delhi as Centre refuses to provide grains

K H Muniyappa, Karnataka's Minister of Food and Civil Supplies, visited Delhi on Friday to discuss the availability of rice. The central government has made it clear that while the Food Corporation of India (FCI) has rice on hand, it is unable to distribute it to Karnataka.

One of the Congress Party's pre-election promises was the Karnataka Anna Bhagya scheme. However, once the Congress government took control, there was a delay in stockpiling and distributing food grains.

CM Siddaramaiah told media persons that Punjab and Telangana had already been approached to supply food grains. Telangana said that it could only supply wheat. If transported from Andhra Pradesh, the price per kg is 42. He informed that Chhattisgarh could contribute 1 lakh metric tonnes of grains for a month.

He, however, said that transporting rice from Punjab would be impractical due to high transportation costs.

Union Food and Civil Supplies Minister Piyush Goyal stated that while the Centre has sufficient rice stock, it must be utilized for other initiatives, making it impossible to send food grains to Karnataka. Muniyappa has provided details.

However, he said, "I have requested to supply rice to Anna Bhagya in for state, but he said that it was not enough to give rice and they need it for other purposes.” He informed that central ministers are playing politics by saying that even if there is stock at the centre, it should not be given.

"The central government's politics is visible in the issue of giving rice to the state. I have also given the letter issued by FCI officials. The Food Security Act was brought during the UPA period. I came with great hope, but they said no. There is a political motive behind this. We made our plan. We have previously purchased from central agencies. Now we are going to do the same," a visibly-upset Muniappa said.

Rice sets the stage for another Centre-Karnataka conflict



The rice in the Centre’s storage is now ready for sale in the public market. The Centre sells a total of 15 lakh tonnes of rice on the open market. They are also selling it affordably. Minister Muniyappa, on the other hand, stated that the Centre can sell rice for a cheaper price yet say they cannot supply it to the state.

Muniyappa also provided an update on when the Anna Bhagya Guarantee may be implemented, as the procedure of purchasing rice in the state is still not finished. So, no rice from July 1st.

"However, we shall make all efforts to provide rice before August 1st. Efforts to buy rice from other sources continue. The purchase of rice from NCCF, NAFED, and Central Warehouse is currently happening. Our transport fees will also rise. We shall make decisions with all of this in mind," Minister Muniappa said, slamming the central government.