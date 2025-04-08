Rajasthan: 2 dead, nine injured in hit-and-run incident in Jaipur's Nahargarh area
Two people lost their lives and nine others were injured in a tragic hit-and-run incident in Jaipur’s Nahargarh area on Monday (April 7) evening.
Jaipur: Two people were killed in a hit-and-run case in Rajasthan's Jaipur, police said on Monday evening.
The incident took place in the Nahargarh area of Jaipur, Rajasthan, in which nine people were also injured.
SMS Police Station Sub-Inspector Kanhaiyalal told ANI, "A hit-and-run case has come to light from the Nahargarh area. In the incident, nine people were injured and brought to the hospital. 2 people have died..."
More details are awaited.
