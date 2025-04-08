Gujarat Weather Forecast, April 8: Heatwave warning issued; temperatures soar to dangerous levels
Gujarat Weather Forecast, April 8: Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara weather forecast. Stay safe from extreme heat. Precautions and hydration tips inside.
Gujarat Weather Forecast, April 8: Cities like Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, and Rajkot are facing extreme heat. It's essential to stay informed and take necessary precautions to stay safe. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Ahmedabad
Max Temperature: 44°C
Min Temperature: 28°C
Real Feel Temperature: 45°C
Ahmedabad will witness scorching conditions. It’s important to limit time outside and drink plenty of fluids to avoid heat-related illnesses.
Surat
Max Temperature: 42°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel Temperature: 41°C
Surat will also see very hot conditions on Tuesday. There’s a significant risk of dehydration and heatstroke for those spending extended periods outdoors, so be sure to stay hydrated.
Vadodara
Max Temperature: 43°C
Min Temperature: 30°C
Real Feel Temperature: 43°C
Vadodara will be very hot with full sunshine throughout the day. Try to avoid going out during peak heat and take all necessary precautions to stay cool.
Rajkot
Max Temperature: 42°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel Temperature: 42°C
Very hot conditions. The heat will be dangerous, and prolonged outdoor exposure should be avoided.