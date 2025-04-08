Gujarat Weather Forecast, April 8: Heatwave warning issued; temperatures soar to dangerous levels

Read Full Gallery

Gujarat Weather Forecast, April 8: Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara weather forecast. Stay safe from extreme heat. Precautions and hydration tips inside.

Gujarat Weather Forecast, April 8 : Cities like Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, and Rajkot are facing extreme heat. It's essential to stay informed and take necessary precautions to stay safe. Let’s look at the forecast below.

Ahmedabad

Max Temperature: 44°C

Min Temperature: 28°C

Real Feel Temperature: 45°C

Ahmedabad will witness scorching conditions. It’s important to limit time outside and drink plenty of fluids to avoid heat-related illnesses.

Surat

Max Temperature: 42°C

Min Temperature: 24°C

Real Feel Temperature: 41°C

Surat will also see very hot conditions on Tuesday. There’s a significant risk of dehydration and heatstroke for those spending extended periods outdoors, so be sure to stay hydrated.