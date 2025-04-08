user
user icon

Gujarat Weather Forecast, April 8: Heatwave warning issued; temperatures soar to dangerous levels

Gujarat Weather Forecast, April 8: Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara weather forecast. Stay safe from extreme heat. Precautions and hydration tips inside. 

 

article_image1
Author
Ishwi Singh
Published: Apr 8, 2025, 7:15 AM IST

Gujarat Weather Forecast, April 8: Cities like Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, and Rajkot are facing extreme heat. It's essential to stay informed and take necessary precautions to stay safe. Let’s look at the forecast below.
 

Ahmedabad
Max Temperature: 44°C 
Min Temperature: 28°C 
Real Feel Temperature: 45°C 
Ahmedabad will witness scorching conditions. It’s important to limit time outside and drink plenty of fluids to avoid heat-related illnesses.

Also read: Summer hydration guide: How much water should you really drink?

Surat
Max Temperature: 42°C 
Min Temperature: 24°C 
Real Feel Temperature: 41°C 
Surat will also see very hot conditions on Tuesday. There’s a significant risk of dehydration and heatstroke for those spending extended periods outdoors, so be sure to stay hydrated.


article_image3

Vadodara
Max Temperature: 43°C 
Min Temperature: 30°C 
Real Feel Temperature: 43°C 
Vadodara will be very hot with full sunshine throughout the day. Try to avoid going out during peak heat and take all necessary precautions to stay cool.

Also read: Summer driving alert: 5 ways to stop tyres from bursting in extreme heat

Rajkot
Max Temperature: 42°C 
Min Temperature: 23°C 
Real Feel Temperature: 42°C 
Very hot conditions. The heat will be dangerous, and prolonged outdoor exposure should be avoided.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: Man charged with murder after wife dies of bleeding during childbirth at home in Malappuram anr

Kerala: Man charged with murder after wife dies of bleeding during childbirth at home in Malappuram

Rajasthan: 2 dead, 9 injured in hit-and-run incident in Jaipur's Nahargarh area anr

Rajasthan: 2 dead, nine injured in hit-and-run incident in Jaipur's Nahargarh area

Punjab: Blast reported outside BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's residence in Jalandhar; probe on anr

Punjab: Blast reported outside BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's residence in Jalandhar; probe on

India's Army-Academia alliance is rewiring defence tech innovation for a self-reliant future ddr

India's Army-Academia alliance is rewiring defence tech innovation for a self-reliant future

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood vows to take action against schools over fee hike, slams previous AAP govt for inaction ddr

Action soon against Delhi schools over fee hike: Govt orders full audit, blames AAP for 'negligence'

Recent Stories

Kerala: Man charged with murder after wife dies of bleeding during childbirth at home in Malappuram anr

Kerala: Man charged with murder after wife dies of bleeding during childbirth at home in Malappuram

nearly 400000 Palestinians displaced in Gaza after israel breaks ceasefire agreement: UN anr

Over 400,000 Palestinians displaced in Gaza after ceasefire breakdown: UN

Rajasthan: 2 dead, 9 injured in hit-and-run incident in Jaipur's Nahargarh area anr

Rajasthan: 2 dead, nine injured in hit-and-run incident in Jaipur's Nahargarh area

Punjab: Blast reported outside BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's residence in Jalandhar; probe on anr

Punjab: Blast reported outside BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's residence in Jalandhar; probe on

AP and Telangana Weather, April 8: Hot, sunny, and partly cloudy on Tuesday; thunderstorms possible iwh

AP and Telangana Weather, April 8: Hot, sunny, and partly cloudy on Tuesday; thunderstorms possible

Recent Videos

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Trailer REVIEW | Tom Cruise vs AI: Most Dangerous Mission!

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Trailer REVIEW | Tom Cruise vs AI: Most Dangerous Mission!

Video Icon
Woman Startles Jaya Bachchan at Manoj Kumar’s Prayer Meet, Her 'Spooked' Reaction Goes Viral

Woman Startles Jaya Bachchan at Manoj Kumar’s Prayer Meet, Her 'Spooked' Reaction Goes Viral

Video Icon
Dhaka Protests Show Solidarity for Palestinians

Dhaka Protests Show Solidarity for Palestinians

Video Icon
MI vs RCB: Rohit Sharma Injury Update & Mumbai Indians' Predicted Playing XIs With and Without Him

MI vs RCB: Rohit Sharma Injury Update & Mumbai Indians' Predicted Playing XIs With and Without Him

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Saudi Arabia Imposes Visa Ban on 14 Countries For Hajj Pilgrims. Why?

Gulf Pulse | Saudi Arabia Imposes Visa Ban on 14 Countries For Hajj Pilgrims. Why?

Video Icon