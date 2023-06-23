Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Protests by industrialists show that Karnataka government's power policy is misguided: BJP

    The Congress government in Karnataka has been trying to implement its flagship guarantees announced during the election campaign. However, due to many practical implementation issues, the government has been facing backlash. Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai lashed out at the Siddaramaiah government on Twitter

    First Published Jun 23, 2023, 2:24 PM IST

    Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has alleged that industrialists in state went on strike for the first time to condemn the electricity policy of the Siddaramaiah government and this is proof of the state's electricity is not on track.

    Previously, the current state government had pledged to provide free electricity to the people of Karnataka. Nevertheless, after winning the 2023 assembly election, they laid few guidelines which people were unhappy about. There was also a state bandh called on Thursday (June 22) to protest against the increase in electricity prices.  
    Opposition meeting: 2024 Lok Sabha election strategy on agenda as party leaders set to meet in Patna

    As a result, industries are in disarray due to the power policy. Hoteliers cite many factors contributing to rising costs.

    Witnessing uncertain environment, the former CM to Twitter to say, "Karnataka is the most advanced state in industry. From small enterprises to huge industries are functioning here."

    He lashed out at the Congress government's electricity policy which is "harmful to consumers and industrialists" and that it is "unfortunate and condemnable".

    "In the coming days, there is a possibility of scarcity of electricity for common people and industries. The government should wake up immediately and release the required funds. The burden on electricity users should be reduced. If the guarantee is implemented without prior preparation, the entire burden will fall on the common man. This should be avoided," Bommai said. 

    He demanded that the present situation should be rectified. The former Chief Minister has alleged that the transfer scam of officials had started during the Congress government. Addressing media persons, Bommai said that “the minister is calling the officials and doing monthly fixing. The places for IAS-IPS officers have been put up for sale. The progress of the state has been out of track for the past one and a half months.”

    Bommai expressed his outrage that “this is a government that is against the people, the poor and the farmers”.

    He mockingly questioned, "Where is Kempanna, president of the Contractors Association, now? The rates are being set by the minister. Who are the current accusers against our government?"
    Karnataka bandh today over electricity tariff hike, essential services not be impacted

    He further claimed that several ministers have stopped all the work and house construction started by the previous government. Months have passed since the government came into power, but the ministers are not talking about their departments, he alleged. 

    "The Congress government has not made any pre-arrangement to provide rice and now to cover up their failure, they have started a politically-motivated campaign against the central government. The Congress government has been chaotic since the time it has come to power," he said.

     

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2023, 2:31 PM IST
