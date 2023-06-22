Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rice sets the stage for another Centre-Karnataka conflict

    For Below Poverty Line (BPL) families, the Congress party had pledged to provide 10kg of rice per month if it won the state's election. The Karnataka electorate granted Congress a sizable mandate, and the party then announced the commencement of the Anna Bhagya plan, which aims to deliver on the pledge. However, the Centre’s refusal to supply rice has set the stage for a conflict in Karnataka. 

    First Published Jun 22, 2023, 1:14 PM IST


    In due course, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused the Centre of engaging in "dirty politics" in the rice debate and suggested that this could delay the execution of the programme. In the meantime, KH Muniyappa, the state food and civil supplies minister, has reportedly been appealing to Food Minister Piyush Goyal to discuss the issue of rice supply for the past three days. He claimed that they are denying him an opportunity to meet the union minister.

    On Wednesday, Siddaramaiah, who is in Delhi, interacted with media. "We have made the decision to begin the distribution of free rice on July 1. We are already hearing from Punjab and Telangana. Telangana claimed that only wheat could be distributed. Rs 42 for each kg if transported from Andhra Pradesh. He claimed that Chhattisgarh was able to supply 1 lakh metric tonnes of grains for a month," he said. CM Siddaramaiah also said that transporting rice from Punjab would not be feasible as the transport cost gets very high.
    "Karnataka has a limited supply of rice. The market's tender should be called if you want to purchase something. This procedure requires roughly two months. Central government agencies like the central bank, NCCF, and NAFED, have spoken to the state government," he said. The Chief Minister stated that the quotation would be given on Thursday. He bemoaned the fact that none of this would have occurred if the Union government had not resorted to the "politics of hatred".

    Muniyappa, who addressed the reporters, expressed dissatisfaction that he was unable to see Union Minister Piyush Goyal at this time. "On Thursday at 10 am, the Union Minister of State scheduled the visit. He has thus far declined to come on Thursday. They play politics by distributing grains. But as promised, we would provide the people rice. For that, we are creating a different system. Punjab and Chhattisgarh have offered to supply grains. Although we have made the appropriate financial provisions, the price of rice is rising. Depending on the needs of the population, 2 kg of millet or maize and 8 kg of rice will be provided," he stated. 
    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) unit in Karnataka has stated that Punjab is ready to help resolve the rice shortage issue, according to people with knowledge of the situation. This comes amid a verbal spat between the BJP and the Congress party over the implementation of the free rice scheme and the alleged refusal of the central government to provide rice to Karnataka. 

    Eventually it is left to the state government to choose best course of action which is economical to implement this scheme. Even though the implementation might get delayed it is said that by August it should be available.

    Last Updated Jun 22, 2023, 1:14 PM IST
