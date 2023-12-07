Political pressure mounting on BBMP to reopen closed pubs and establishments in Bengaluru?

Amid the aftermath of the Mud Pipe Cafe fire, Bengaluru debates reopening unauthorized venues. BBMP's inspections led to closure notices for 526 establishments, especially 49 atop buildings lacking permissions. Pressure mounts to reopen for New Year's, raising economic concerns and highlighting administrative inaction, amplifying safety worries until formal actions occur.

As the countdown to the new year begins, the spotlight falls on a contentious issue in Bengaluru: the potential reopening of unauthorized pubs, bars, restaurants, and hotels. This debate comes in the aftermath of the tragic Mud Pipe Cafe fire incident in Koramangala, prompting a flurry of actions by the city's Chief Commissioner and the BBMP health officers.

Following the directive from the Chief Commissioner, the BBMP health officers embarked on a comprehensive inspection spree. Their mission: to assess 1,112 establishments across the city within 10 days. The checks encompassed evaluating fire safety measures, verifying BBMP licensing compliance, and ensuring overall hygiene standards.



The outcome was stark: notices were issued to 526 establishments for various violations. Notably, 49 pubs, hotels, restaurants, and bars conducting business atop buildings without BBMP permission faced immediate closure orders.

However, with the looming New Year's celebrations and the receding memory of the Koramangala tragedy, political and influential figures have reportedly exerted immense pressure on BBMP officials. Their demand? The reopening of these previously shuttered venues, despite their unauthorized status.

The economic stakes are high. Bengaluru's hospitality scene anticipates transactions worth crores during the New Year festivities. Advance bookings at hotels, pubs, bars, and restaurants have surged, creating a fervent push to reopen closed establishments, citing potential revenue losses for the city.



Interestingly, some notified establishments swiftly rectified their deficiencies and reopened after complying with BBMP requirements. Yet, reports surface of certain venues clandestinely resuming operations without adhering to official directives.

What adds fuel to the controversy is the apparent inaction by BBMP authorities against the 49 unauthorized establishments that closed in October. While health officials conducted inspections and issued closure notices, no further legal actions have transpired, raising questions about administrative follow-through.



The inspection details from various zones underscore the scale of the issue, with each zone grappling with its share of non-compliant establishments. Despite the efforts made by BBMP health officers, the lack of concrete action on unauthorized pubs, bars, and restaurants amplifies concerns about potential oversights until tragedy strikes.

Zone-wise Inspection Summary:

- Bommanahalli: Notices 126, Closed 80, Unauthorized 1

- Dasarahalli: Notices 44, Closed 22, Unauthorized 0

- East: Notices 265, Closed 139, Unauthorized 18

- Mahadevpur: Notices 221, Closed 44, Unauthorized 2

- Rajarajeshwarinagar: Notices 75, Closed 44, Unauthorized 7

- South: Notices 192, Closed 114, Unauthorized 8

- West: Notices 107, Closed 13, Unauthorized 13

- Yelahanka: Notices 97, Closed 70, Unauthorized 0

- Total: Notices 1127, Closed 526, Unauthorized 49