Bengaluru: Fire at Mudpipe pub in Koramangala, firefighters battle blaze

A fire at Mudpipe Pub in Bengaluru, suspected to be from a short circuit, engulfs the upper floor and spreads to a neighboring building. Firefighters are on the scene, but the blaze hampers their efforts. More information to follow.

A fire incident has unfolded at the Mudpipe Pub in Koramangala, Bengaluru. It is suspected to have been triggered by a short circuit, and the situation is rapidly evolving as the blaze engulfs the upper floor of the building.

The fire's intensity is significant, with thick smoke billowing into the sky. The flames have also spread to a neighbouring building, causing deep concern among local residents about its safety. This incident is taking place under the jurisdiction of the Saddaguntepalya police station.



Bengaluru: 7 bikes razed in fire accident at Vijayanagar; check details

In response, four firefighters have rushed to the scene, where they are working tirelessly to combat the fire. Despite their determined efforts, the dangerous blaze is preventing them from getting too close to the affected building. As the situation escalates, an additional seven firefighters have been called in to support the firefighting teams' efforts to extinguish the inferno.



Bengaluru's ambitious Skydeck project aims to soar as India's tallest viewing tower (WATCH)

Sources state that one person has jumped from the building and is currently admitted to the hospital. The pub is located on Tavarekere main road and is situated on the fourth floor of the building. He was taken to Nimhans Hospital. One young man had to use an auto-rickshaw to reach the hospital because there was no ambulance.

According to the sources, the fire erupted because of gas cylinders and four of them exploded at the scene. Firefighters put out the fire. Many people, including those from Mud Pipe Pub, were in the building, but they got out quickly.