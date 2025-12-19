Following the detection of Glanders in horses at the Bangalore Turf Club, the Bengaluru administration has imposed a ban on the movement of horses, donkeys and mules within a 2-km radius to contain the highly contagious disease.

In response to the outbreak of Glanders disease among horses, the Bengaluru Urban District Commissioner, G Jagadeesha, has imposed strict restrictions on the movement of horses, donkeys and mules within a 2-kilometre radius of the Bangalore Turf Club. The preventive order aims to contain the spread of the highly contagious disease and safeguard both animal and public health in the city.

Glanders, an infectious disease affecting equine animals, was confirmed in horses at the Bangalore Turf Club a few days ago. In view of the confirmed cases, the Turf Club has been declared the epicentre of the outbreak under the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases Act, the District Commissioner said. He is also the Chairman of the District Livestock Disease Management Committee.

Movement of Equines Restricted

As part of the containment measures, the movement of horses, donkeys and mules for any purpose, including entertainment activities, religious processions and auspicious events, has been completely banned within a 2-km radius of the Bangalore Turf Club until further orders.

Highly Contagious and Incurable Disease

District Commissioner G Jagadeesha explained that Glanders is a highly contagious disease and that infected horses cannot be cured. He further warned that the infection can spread to humans through direct contact with infected animals, making strict preventive action essential.

“Considering the rapid spread of the disease, restrictions on the movement of equine animals have been imposed to prevent further transmission,” he said.

Horse Races Continue Under Monitoring

Despite the outbreak, horse racing activities at the Bangalore Turf Club are continuing as scheduled. A Turf Club official stated that the Calcutta race was conducted on Thursday.

However, the Animal Husbandry Department, in coordination with the Turf Club management, has been directed to implement all necessary biosecurity measures. Officials said that, at present, no significant risk has been identified, but enhanced surveillance and monitoring are in place to prevent any spillover to humans.

Precautionary Measures for Public Safety

The authorities have issued the following advisories to reduce the risk of infection: