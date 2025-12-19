A man was caught smoking inside a train coach and allegedly claimed to be a railway employee when questioned. The video sparked outrage online, prompting police and RailwaySeva to seek details for action over safety violations.

A disturbing incident onboard a train has sparked widespread outrage after a man was caught smoking inside a passenger coach, openly violating railway rules and endangering the health and safety of fellow travellers. Passengers were further shocked by the man’s arrogant response when questioned. He allegedly claimed to be a railway employee and dared others to “do whatever you want”, highlighting a troubling misuse of authority and a lack of civic responsibility.

Smoking Inside Train Poses Serious Safety Risk

Smoking inside trains is strictly prohibited under Indian Railways rules due to the severe health and fire hazards it poses. Despite clear regulations, the man was seen smoking a cigarette inside the coach, forcing nearby passengers, including children, elderly individuals and those with respiratory issues, to inhale toxic smoke in a confined space.

Such behaviour not only violates the law but also puts lives at risk. In enclosed environments like train compartments, even a small spark can lead to catastrophic consequences.

Arrogant Response to Polite Objection

According to eyewitnesses, a co-passenger politely questioned the man and requested him to stop smoking. Instead of complying, the smoker reacted aggressively and arrogantly, stating, “I am a railway employee do whatever you want.”

This response has drawn sharp criticism online, with many pointing out that if the individual is indeed a railway employee, his actions are even more unacceptable. Railway staff are expected to uphold discipline and safety standards, not flout them or intimidate passengers.

Social Media Video Triggers Official Attention

The video of the incident, shared by Karnataka Portfolio, quickly went viral on social media, prompting swift reactions from authorities. Bengaluru Traffic Police directed Bengaluru City Police to take necessary action based on the complaint.

RailwaySeva also responded publicly, asking for specific details to proceed with enforcement action. They stated, “Please share Date of incidence, journey details like (Train no. , PNR/UTS no. ) and Mobile no. so that immediate action taken up on your complaint.”

Public Transport Rules Apply To Everyone

Public transport is a shared space, and no individual, whether a railway employee or an ordinary passenger, is above the law. Smoking inside a train reflects not only a violation of rules but also a complete lack of civic sense and respect for others.

Authorities are being urged to take strict action to ensure such incidents are not repeated and to send a clear message that arrogance and abuse of position will not be tolerated.

How Did Social Media React?

One user commented: “It means smoke censor not working in Train. umm only 500 rs fine if they catch. Just imagine if trains get fire.”

Second user commented: “please take action against him.”

Third user commented: “There are always brainless people everywhere can’t put sense into their heads.”

