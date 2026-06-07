A late-night police check in Dhamtari, Chhattisgarh, escalated into a controversy after a man travelling with his family was allegedly assaulted by an officer for recording the interaction on his phone. While the man claims he was being harassed, the police cite his suspicious behaviour and lack of proper documentation as the reason.

A late-night police checking drive in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district has now triggered a serious controversy after a young man travelling with his wife and child was allegedly assaulted by the Arjuni police station in charge when he began recording the police action on his mobile phone. The incident happened on the evening of May 4-5, close to the Mujgahan-Potiadih bypass, which is under the jurisdiction of the Arjuni police station. There, police had established a roadblock and patrol point in what they characterise as a sensitive and incident-prone region.

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Around 1 AM, a motorcycle coming from the Dhamtari side was stopped by security personnel. A young man, his wife, and their child were riding the bike. According to police, the rider's late-night movements seemed strange, and the motorcycle's front number plate was smashed. The cops questioned him about his name, the paperwork for his car, and why he was travelling at that time. A routine check quickly devolved into a dispute.

According to the young man, he had gone with his family to watch a late-night movie show that ended around 1 AM and was returning home to Aamdi when the police stopped him. He said that when the cops mistreated him, he pulled out his cell phone and began to video the exchange. The claim states that the situation worsened at that point.

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He was reportedly attacked by Arjuni SHO Chandrakant Sahu when he objected to his actions and the footage. The guy says that despite travelling with his family, he thought he was being needlessly harassed, which is why he was solely attempting to record the police behaviour.

What Did Police Say?

According to officials, the rider became combative, refused to comply during questioning, and tried to agitate the police by making loud noises and taking films. Additionally, according to the police, he started talking to his wife in a different language, which increased their suspicions about his origins.

To confirm the man's identification, the police then got in touch with an Aamdi local councillor. Police eventually discovered that he was an outsider residing in a leased home close to Councillor Parasmani Sahu's home and that his renter information had reportedly not been recorded at the local police station.

After verification, the man was allowed to leave and was instructed to appear at the police station the next day with his identity, vehicle and rental documents.