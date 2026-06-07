A casual Korean barbecue dinner in Seoul featuring Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and other top tech leaders from SK Group, LG Group, and NAVER has gone viral. The video captured attention because LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo, the youngest in attendance, was seen grilling meat for the group, a nod to Korean dining etiquette.

Big commercial conversations are typically connected to formal interactions, lengthy meetings, and boardrooms. However, there are instances when the audience is most interested in the casual moments that take place outside these locations. A casual meal with some of the top names in international technology in Seoul has gone viral on social media.

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What began as a straightforward dinner soon gained widespread attention outside of the business sector thanks to a widely circulated video. After a seven-month absence, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang reportedly met senior business executives from the nation's corporate sector on Friday afternoon. The group decided to eat at a Korean barbecue restaurant in the city rather than hold a formal meeting.

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo, and NAVER founder Lee Hae-jin were present at the event. Around the barbecue grill, the company enjoyed beverages, pork belly, and discussion. Since then, a video from the meal has received a lot of attention. It shows LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo using tongs to cook and serve meat to other diners. The youngest member of the group typically assumes this function in Korean eating culture. Koo was the youngest person in attendance, having been born in 1978. The eldest was Chey Tae-won (born 1960), followed by Lee Hae-jin (born 1967) and Jensen Huang (born 1963).

This cultural element, where conventional dining etiquette around the barbecue table is upheld even at a billionaire-level party, has made the occasion stand out online. Throughout the lunch, Jensen Huang was observed enjoying the cuisine and actively participating in discussion. With the barbecue setting providing a rare respite from traditional professional settings, the other business executives likewise seemed at ease.

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Users responded swiftly to the video as it went viral on social media, emphasising both comedy and cultural context.