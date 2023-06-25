Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Party in Bengaluru ends in brutal murder

    A young man was brutally murdered in Bengaluru following a ruckus at a party. The victim, identified as 20-year-old Nepalese native David, was killed while he was partying with his friends in Haralur, near Bellandur.

    David, who was born in Nepal, worked as a cook in Bengaluru. David and his Nepalese friends were hosting a party. An argument started between the friends following which David was stabbed in the chest by a friend. 

    His friends admitted him to the hospital immediately. However, the hospital pronounced him dead on arrival. A case has been filed regarding the incident at the Bellandur police station, and the police have begun hunting for the accused.
     

    Wife kills husband over 'affair'.

    The Bengaluru Police has claimed to have cracked the murder of a man, arresting four people, including the victim's wife. The wife and her paramour had allegedly cooked up a story that Ramesh Kambale, the victim, had gone missing. 

    Sandhya Kamble of Ambedkar Nagar, her boyfriend Ashoka Balu Biranje, Jaya alias Sonu Mohana Sasane, and Nitesh Mahadev, all were arrested.

    According to the police, Balu Biranje became acquainted with Sandhya and became closer to her over time. Sandhya and Balu's connection eventually evolved into a romantic relationship. After a few days, Ramesh became aware of the scenario and questioned his wife Sandhya. Ramesh is said to have gotten into a fight with Sandhya because of this. Sandhya, who was distraught, discussed the situation with her boyfriend and allegedly devised a plan to murder her husband.
    Gun smuggling case: Karnataka police nabs convict in TP Chandrashekhar murder case

    The couple allegedly murdered Ramesh, and roughly three months later, on March 23, the wife filed a missing person's report at Kambale town's APMC police station. The police were suspicious of the lady's contradictory assertions and conducted a thorough investigation. During the investigation, they discovered that Ramesh was not missing, but had been murdered.

