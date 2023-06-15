Gun smuggling case: Karnataka police nabs convict in TP Chandrashekhar murder case

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Karnataka police arrested the convict in T P Chandrasekharan case, T K Rajeesh, who is serving a life sentence, in connection with the arms smuggling case. 

    Kannur: The Bengaluru police arrested the convict in T P Chandrasekharan case, T K Rajeesh, who is serving a life sentence, in connection with the arms smuggling case on Thursday (June 15). He was detained for questioning in relation to the seizure of weapons from two people in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Both of them had claimed that Rajeesh had given them the order to smuggle arms into Kerala.

    Also read: Kerala witnesses rise in dengue, rat fever with onset of monsoon

    Keralite Neeraj Joseph, who had three pistols and 99 ammunition, was taken into custody in Bengaluru on June 9. He was detained while attempting to take the guns inside the boundaries of the Cubbon Park police station in a BMW.

    When questioned, Neeraj confessed to trying to sell the guns in Kerala. He claimed that on Rajeesh's orders, he had purchased the guns for Rs 70,000 from Myanmar and transported them to India over the Nagaland border. On the basis of this, the Cubbon Park police travelled to Kannur and arrested Rajeesh.

    As it is a case of arms smuggling, the Karnataka police is investigating whether there is any terrorist connection in this case. 

    The special investigation team (SIT) apprehended T K Rajeesh, the fourth suspect in the 2012 T P Chandrasekharan murder case, from a hideout in Maharashtra.

    On May 4, 2012, at around 10 p.m., a gang killed 52-year-old TP Chandrasekharan while he was riding his bike home. When he fell off the motorbike, the accused hacked him to death after throwing homemade bombs at him.

    Also read: Kerala Congress Chief writes to PM Modi seeking intervention in atrocities against Christian pastor in UP

