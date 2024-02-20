Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Outrage grows as elephant attack victim in Hassan awaits relief funds, while Kerala case gets priority

    Two tragic human-wildlife conflict incidents in Karnataka spark controversy. The Karnataka government swiftly compensates a Kerala elephant attack victim but delays compensation for a similar incident in Hassan district, enraging locals. Despite promises, the family receives only a fraction of the pledged amount, raising concerns about fairness and transparency.

    Outrage grows as elephant attack victim in Hassan awaits relief funds, while Kerala case gets priority
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 20, 2024, 1:18 PM IST

    The Karnataka Congress government finds itself embroiled in controversy as it grapples with the aftermath of two tragic incidents involving human-wildlife conflicts. While the Karnataka government swiftly allocated compensation to a victim of an elephant attack in Kerala, a similar gesture has yet to be taken for a family in the Hassan district of Karnataka. 

    The incident in Hassan unfolded on November 1, 2022, in Hebbanahalli village, Sakleshpura taluk, where 35-year-old Manu fell victim to a fatal forest attack. His demise put the community into grief, prompting locals to stage a relentless protest, refusing to allow the body to be moved until justice was served.

    Karnataka govt under fire for providing Rs 15 lakh financial aid to Kerala-based victim of elephant attack

    The intervention of then Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who engaged in dialogue with former legislator HM Vishwanath amidst the fervent protests, resulted in a pledge to increase the compensation from an initial sum of seven and a half lakhs to fifteen lakhs. However, despite the announcement, Manu's family received only a fraction of the promised amount, leaving them grappling with the financial burden of their loss.

    Kerala: Rahul Gandhi visits families of elephant attack victims in Wayanad

    While the government has attributed the delay in disbursing the remaining compensation to bureaucratic processes and logistical hurdles, the aggrieved community views it as a glaring case of injustice. Officials have cited an administrative order issued on December 15 to increase the compensation, raising questions about the timing of the decision vis-a-vis the date of the incident.

    The disparity in treatment between victims within the state has reignited calls for equitable distribution of relief and underscored the need for greater transparency and accountability in the handling of such cases.

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2024, 1:21 PM IST
