Number of accidents on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway reduced significantly since 2023

Accidents on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, once notorious for high fatalities, have dramatically decreased due to rigorous safety measures by police and highway officials. From January to May 2024, accidents fell to 125 from 288 in the same period of 2023, with fatalities dropping from 100 to 31, aided by strategic surveillance camera installations.

This reduction comes as a sigh of relief for travellers and is the result of rigorous safety measures implemented by the police department and the National Highway Authority.

The notorious NH 275 expressway, which links Bengaluru and Mysuru, had long been associated with a high frequency of accidents, sparking widespread concern across Karnataka. These incidents led to numerous discussions among ministers, local representatives, and senior police officials regarding the chaotic state of the highway.



Acting on these concerns, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Alok Kumar, along with police and highway officials, pinpointed several factors contributing to the accidents. Their subsequent implementation of targeted safety measures has borne fruit.



From January to May 2023, the Bengaluru-Mysuru National Highway witnessed 288 accidents, resulting in 100 fatalities and 301 injuries. In stark contrast, the same period in 2024 saw a significant reduction, with only 125 accidents, 31 deaths, and 167 injuries.

Key to this improvement has been the strategic installation of surveillance cameras at five critical points along both the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta and Nidaghatta-Mysore stretches. These cameras fall under the jurisdictions of the Ramnagar and Mandya District Police Departments. Each district’s police control room now houses servers that meticulously record traffic violations, enabling quicker responses and stricter enforcement of traffic laws.

