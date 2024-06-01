Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway records 74,915 traffic violations in past 28 days; Read how to pay fine

    The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway saw 74,915 traffic violations in 28 days after ANPR cameras were installed, with violations like not wearing seat belts, speeding, and incorrect lane usage. The system identifies over 100 infractions per hour, emphasizing widespread non-compliance. Measures include on-site and online fine payments to enforce rules and improve road safety.

    Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway records 74,915 traffic violations in past 28 days; Read how to pay fine vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 1, 2024, 1:31 PM IST

    Over the last 28 days, 74,915 traffic violations were recorded on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway following the activation of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras. Despite efforts to enhance road safety, the number of incidents suggests a worrying trend of non-compliance among motorists.

    Since installing 22 ANPR cameras across both directions of the expressway, over 100 violations have been detected every hour, signalling a persistent disregard for traffic rules. The technology, aimed at reducing accidents, has highlighted a significant prevalence of infractions including seat belt violations, speeding, and incorrect lane usage.

    AI cameras capture over 12,000 traffic violations on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway within 16 days

    From May 1 to May 16 alone, 12,192 violations were logged, escalating to nearly 75,000 by the close of the 28 days. The breakdown of these incidents reveals that a majority, 57,057 cases, involved drivers and passengers not wearing seat belts. Speeding was the second most common violation with 10,945 cases, followed by 6,046 lane violations, and 494 instances of using a mobile phone while driving.

    The NH-275, now equipped with advanced AI-based ANPR systems and additional video cameras installed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), has a speed limit set at 100 km/h. These measures are part of a broader initiative by the state traffic and road safety department to mitigate risk and enforce law and order on the roads.

    Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway set to pioneer India’s first GPS-based toll system

    ADGP of the State Traffic and Road Safety Department, Alok Kumar, expressed concerns over the high volume of violations, indicating that such behaviour not only jeopardizes the violators' safety but also that of other road users. According to Kumar, heavy goods vehicles, along with KSRTC and private buses, are among the frequent offenders.

    Notices are being issued to all violators, and they are urged to settle their fines within seven days of receipt to avoid further legal consequences. Failure to comply could lead to imprisonment for up to six months or a fine of ₹5,000.

    AI cameras for every 2km along Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway to enhance road safety

    For convenience, fines can now be paid on-site or online via the newly introduced platform, https://payfine.mchallan.com:7271, starting June 1. The system, managed by the ITMS radar cameras under the jurisdiction of Ramanagara District Police, ensures that penalties are promptly communicated to the registered mobile numbers of offenders.

    Ramanagara District Superintendent of Police, Karthik Reddy, emphasized the importance of adherence to traffic laws and encouraged the public to observe rules diligently to foster a safer driving environment. The initiative underscores a critical push towards enhancing road safety on one of Karnataka's busiest expressways, aiming to reduce the incidence of traffic violations and accidents significantly.

