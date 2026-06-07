A viral social media post from a Bengaluru resident, "Not everyone works in IT," has sparked a conversation about the city's rental crisis. It challenged the assumption that all residents earn high tech salaries, highlighting the struggles of professionals in other sectors.

A social media post by a Bengaluru resident has sparked a fresh conversation about the city's escalating rental costs and the growing affordability crisis faced by many professionals. The woman challenged a common perception that everyone living in India's tech capital earns a lucrative salary, a viewpoint that resonated with thousands online.

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The discussion began after she responded to conversations surrounding Bengaluru's steep rental market. In a post that quickly gained traction, she wrote, “Not everyone works in IT.” The remark highlighted a reality often overlooked in debates about housing costs—that the city is home to people from a wide range of professions, many of whom do not earn salaries comparable to those in the technology sector.

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Her comment struck a nerve among residents who say rental prices have surged sharply in recent years, especially in neighbourhoods close to major technology parks and business districts. As Bengaluru continues to attract professionals from across the country, demand for housing has remained high, contributing to rising rents in several parts of the city.

The viral post triggered an outpouring of reactions from social media users. Many agreed with her perspective, pointing out that teachers, healthcare workers, retail employees, hospitality staff, artists, students and professionals from numerous other sectors also call Bengaluru home. Several users argued that rental discussions often assume tenants are high-earning software engineers, overlooking those with more modest incomes.

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Others shared personal experiences of struggling to find affordable accommodation despite working full-time jobs. Some users noted that landlords frequently justify high rents by citing strong demand from technology professionals, creating challenges for residents employed in other industries.

The debate comes amid broader concerns about the cost of living in Bengaluru. In addition to rising rents, residents have frequently raised issues related to traffic congestion, commuting expenses and increasing costs of everyday necessities. Together, these factors have intensified discussions about whether the city is becoming less affordable for middle-income earners.

Urban development experts have often pointed to the imbalance between housing demand and supply as one of the key drivers behind rising rental prices. Rapid urbanisation, population growth and the concentration of employment opportunities in specific areas have further contributed to pressure on the housing market.

As the conversation continues online, the woman's simple statement— “Not everyone works in IT”— has become a rallying point for many residents who believe Bengaluru's affordability challenges extend far beyond the technology sector. The viral post has once again highlighted the need for a broader discussion about housing accessibility in one of India's fastest-growing cities.

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