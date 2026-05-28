A viral social media post about a 3BHK Bengaluru apartment listed for Rs 1.1 lakh monthly has sparked intense debate on the city's housing affordability crisis. The high rent, fueled by the IT sector's return-to-office trend, shocked many online.

A social media post about a 3BHK apartment in Bengaluru being rented out for Rs 1.1 lakh per month has sparked widespread debate online, reigniting conversations around the city’s skyrocketing housing costs and affordability crisis. The listing, which recently went viral on social media, left many internet users stunned, with several questioning whether Bengaluru’s rental market has spiralled out of control.

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According to reports, the property owner was seeking Rs 1.1 lakh monthly rent for a semi-furnished 3BHK apartment located in one of Bengaluru’s premium residential areas. The rent figure quickly grabbed attention online after screenshots of the listing were shared across social media platforms, leading to sharp reactions from users.

One user wrote, “That’s someone’s monthly salary.” Another commented, “At this point, paying EMIs feels cheaper than paying rent in Bengaluru.” Many users compared the rent with salaries earned by mid-level professionals in India, saying such prices are becoming increasingly unrealistic for ordinary working people.

Several social media users also pointed out how Bengaluru’s real estate market has changed drastically over the past few years, especially after the return-to-office trend in the IT sector. Increased demand for homes in tech corridors like Whitefield, Bellandur, Sarjapur Road and Electronic City has reportedly pushed rental prices sharply higher.

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Some users defended the pricing, arguing that luxury gated communities with premium amenities often command high rents in Bengaluru due to strong demand from high-income tech employees and expatriates. Others, however, criticised landlords for “inflated expectations” and accused the city’s housing market of becoming inaccessible for middle-class residents.

The viral discussion also reignited a broader debate about urban affordability in India’s major metro cities. Many users highlighted how rising rents, traffic congestion and increasing living costs are putting pressure on professionals relocating to Bengaluru for work opportunities.

Housing experts say Bengaluru’s rental market has remained highly competitive since 2023, driven by growing demand from IT employees and startup professionals. Areas close to major tech parks continue to witness steep rental appreciation due to limited supply and high occupancy rates.

Despite the criticism online, premium apartments in upscale Bengaluru neighbourhoods continue to attract tenants willing to pay higher rents for better connectivity, security and lifestyle amenities. However, the viral post has once again highlighted the widening gap between urban salaries and housing expenses in India’s leading technology hub.

Also Read: Bengaluru Rent Hike: American Woman Claims Landlord Raised Rent By 33%, Video Goes Viral