A viral debate erupted in Bengaluru over domestic worker wages after a resident in a Rs 70,000/month apartment allegedly refused to pay more than Rs 3,500 for house help. The incident sparked widespread online criticism, with many accusing the resident of undervaluing labor despite the city’s high living costs.

A heated debate around domestic workers’ salaries in Bengaluru has gone viral after a Reddit post claimed that a man living in a rented 3BHK apartment worth Rs 70,000 per month refused to pay more than Rs 3,500 for house help. The incident triggered strong reactions online, with many social media users accusing the resident of undervaluing domestic labour despite Bengaluru’s soaring cost of living.

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According to the viral Reddit post referenced in the discussion, the resident allegedly shared a message on a society app arguing that “₹2,500 is the fair rate” for household work. The user further claimed the man complained that house helps in Bengaluru were earning more than entry-level tech employees in some cases.

The post quickly spread across social media platforms, sparking arguments over wages, class privilege and the economics of urban living in India’s tech capital. Many users pointed out the contradiction between paying Rs 70,000 in monthly rent while refusing to adequately compensate domestic workers for physically demanding jobs.

Several commenters defended house helps, arguing that domestic work involves long hours, multiple households and rising transportation costs. Others highlighted that Bengaluru’s inflation, increasing rents and expensive daily essentials have made it difficult even for low-income workers to survive comfortably in the city.

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Social media users also compared the debate with Bengaluru’s larger affordability crisis. The city has recently witnessed repeated viral discussions around high rents, expensive commuting costs and rising household expenses. Earlier this week, another Bengaluru resident went viral after revealing a tightly controlled monthly budget, while a separate post highlighted steep auto fares during rain-hit traffic conditions.

Many online reactions criticised what they described as a growing disconnect between upper-middle-class urban lifestyles and the realities faced by service workers. Some users argued that domestic workers deserve fair wages, especially in metro cities where living expenses have sharply increased in recent years.

Others, however, felt salary expectations for domestic help in gated communities have risen significantly compared to smaller towns and cities. A few commenters claimed that residents are increasingly struggling to balance high rents, school fees and household budgets while also paying for support staff.

The incident once again highlighted Bengaluru’s reputation as a city where conversations around salaries, rent and lifestyle costs frequently dominate online discussions. From software engineers complaining about burnout to debates over rent inflation and daily expenses, the city’s rapid economic growth has often exposed sharp contrasts between different income groups.

While the identity of the resident involved in the viral post remains unknown, the discussion has reignited broader questions about fair pay, dignity of labour and the widening economic divide in India’s urban centres.

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