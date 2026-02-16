During Mahashivaratri, thieves struck in parts of North Karnataka, stealing gold, cash, and valuables from homes and shops in Vijayapura, Koppal, and Raichur. Police investigations are underway and arrests have been made.

In a series of alarming theft incidents across north Karnataka, residents and businesses in Vijayapura, Koppal, and Raichur districts have fallen victim to criminal activities during the Mahashivaratri festival and in recent days. Authorities have acted swiftly in each case, conducting investigations, recovering stolen valuables, and making arrests. These incidents have raised concerns over security during festivals and highlighted the need for heightened vigilance by the public.

House Burglary During Mahashivaratri Vigil In Vijayapura

Thieves broke into the residence of Somasekhara Gani in Sharada Nagar while the family was away attending the Mahashivaratri vigil at Shivagiri. The burglars reportedly took advantage of the reduced street movement caused by the India-Pakistan T20 cricket match.

The culprits stole approximately ₹40,000 in cash, 154 grams of gold jewellery, and 270 grams of silver ornaments. The theft was discovered when the family returned home.

The Gol Gumbaz Police Station team conducted a detailed inspection of the property and the surrounding area. Evidence was collected with the assistance of a fingerprint expert team and a dog squad. Police have intensified the investigation and urged residents to exercise caution while leaving homes unattended during festivals.

Burqa-Clad Women Steal Gold Jhumkis In Koppal

At Vishal Jewellers on Jawahar Road, two women dressed in burqas stole jhumkis worth ₹40,000. They entered the shop under the pretext of buying jewellery. While one woman distracted the owner, the other stole the jhumkis. The theft was captured on CCTV footage, and both women fled the scene. A case has been registered at the Koppal City Police Station.

Sindhanur Police Seize Valuables Worth Rs. 1.50 Lakh

Following three separate theft cases within the limits of the Rural and Turvihal Police Stations, authorities conducted a special operation, arresting two accused and recovering stolen gold and silver ornaments.

Under the guidance of District Superintendent of Police Arunankshu Giri and Additional Superintendents of Police S.J. Kumaraswamy and Harish, separate police teams were deployed. Led by Sindhanur DySP Chandrashekhara G., the teams included Circle Inspector Vinayak, Rural Police Station Sub-Inspector Mounesh Rathod, Balaganur Police Station Sub-Inspector Eriyappa Angadi, Turvihal Police Station Sub-Inspector Sujatha, and staff members Daulatsab, Gopala, Basavaraja, Afeezulla, Amaresh, and Maheshbabu.

In connection with a theft case registered at Sindhanur Rural Police Station, Jilani Rajasab, a resident of Ward No. 10 in Turvihal town, was arrested. Valuables worth Rs. 1.50 lakh, including a 5-gram gold nose ring worth Rs. 60,000, gold tali bottus worth Rs. 60,000, and a Honda Unicorn bike worth Rs. 30,000 used for the theft, were seized. The accused has been remanded to judicial custody.

In another case registered at Turvihal Police Station, Shivaraja Hanumamma from Sunkanur village in Maski Taluk was arrested. Stolen valuables worth ₹2.50 lakh, including 2 tolas of gold jewellery and 15 tolas of silver jewellery, were recovered. The accused has been remanded to judicial custody.