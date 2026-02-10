In a serious security lapse at the Vidhana Soudha complex, thieves allegedly made away with gold ornaments weighing around 300 grams and cash amounting to ₹1.5 lakh from the office of Byrathi Suresh, a senior and influential minister in the Karnataka government.

The incident has raised concerns over security arrangements within the high-security premises, with questions also being raised about how such a large quantity of gold ornaments was brought inside the Vidhana Soudha building.